CATS On Sale At The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center This Friday

Dec. 12, 2022  
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the on sale date for one of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS. The North American tour will perform at the Center March 24-26, 2023 as part of the 2022-23 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities series. Single tickets for the production go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Performances will be held in Thrivent Hall. The evening performances for Friday and Saturday will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday evening performance at 6:30 p.m. The matinees will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760, or through Ticketmaster online. For current ticket office hours, visit foxcitiespac.com/ticketoffice. Groups of 10+ may reserve seats and purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public by calling (920) 730-3786. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages and is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

The 2021/2022 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by Troika Entertainment.

For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.


