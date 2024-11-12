BORED TEACHERS Comedy Tour Comes To Fox Cities P.A.C.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: Bored Teachers "The Struggle Is Real!" on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Bored Teachers is a comedy powerhouse anyone who's ever been in a classroom can relate to! Since starting in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has filled over 200k seats and sold out over 100 major theaters in almost every state around the United States and Canada.

Thousands of teachers have rated the show as “The night out we needed to make it through the school year!” Interviewed by EdWeek after a show, a teacher said she only wishes it could be “8 hours long like a real PD session!” One of the comedians commented, “I think the response just shows you how much teachers need this time together to laugh.” Even non-teachers have reviewed it as one of the funniest comedy shows they've ever seen.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $40.90 and go on sale Friday, November 15, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT BORED TEACHERS

Over 8 years ago, Bored Teachers was born from the sweat, tears, and a love-hate relationship with the teacher profession. Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers where they met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world who went through the same struggles and frustrations. Through these shared sentiments, they began a community on social media sharing--through humorous skits, memes and articles--the very real experiences, true stories and honest feelings about just how complex and undervalued teachers everywhere are. The feelings were so relatable that the engagement exploded from like-minded educators and the Bored Teachers creative team expanded into a production powerhouse with more and more hilarious writers, content creators and comedians garnishing tens of millions of views on every skit, story and podcast clip posted to the Bored Teachers channels.

Bored Teachers is the #1 teacher-entertainment media company in the world. With more than 10 million followers, the #1 ranking teacher podcast and over a BILLION video views on the Internet it's a one stop portal to share laughter, release stress and advocate for teachers by shining the light on global issues in education through comedy. Teachers everywhere subscribe to Bored Teachers for all the relatable teacher humor produced in their viral comedy tour, hilarious skits, sarcastic social posts, classroom anecdotes, top-of-the-charts podcasts and comical articles.

