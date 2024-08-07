Actors' Equity Association Endorses Tammy Baldwin For United States Senate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors' Equity Association announced that Equity's National Council has voted to endorse Tammy Baldwin's reelection campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

“Senator Baldwin is ready to continue the fight, and we stand behind her,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “From universal health care to LGBT rights, she strives for policies that have real, direct impact on our membership. Equity looks forward to working with her in her next term.”

The move marks Equity's first endorsement for a political candidate in the state of Wisconsin.

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org.

Comments