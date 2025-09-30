AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Begins This Month at The Forst Inn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Forst Inn Arts Collective to present the Agatha Christie thriller, And Then There Were None, from October 4 - 19 at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills.

Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None is the ultimate murder mystery-a tense, edge-of-your-seat thriller that has captivated audiences for generations. Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island under mysterious circumstances, each lured by a different pretense. As the guests settle in, a chilling voice accuses each of them of a terrible crime. When the first death occurs, panic sets in. Cut off from the mainland with no way to escape, the guests realize the killer must be one of them.

As fear and suspicion mount, alliances fracture, secrets surface, and the body count rises. One by one, the guests are picked off-each death eerily mirroring the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme hanging in each room. Who is orchestrating this deadly game, and why? And Then There Were None is a masterclass in suspense and psychological drama, delivering shocking twists and an unforgettable finale that will leave audiences breathless.

The show is directed by Lisa Heili and features local talent from across the area including Jon Medendorp as Philip Lombard, Emilee Carroll as Vera Claythorne, Bruce Bitters as William Blore, Pete Dignan as Justice Lawrence Wargrave, Karter Mueller as Dr. Edward Armstrong, Shannon Paige as Thomas Rogers, Sue Voskamp as Emily Brent, Robert Heili as General John MacKenzie, Ash Stokes as Anthony Marston, and Samantha Thompson as Ethel Rogers.

The Artistic team rounds out the production with James Wilhelm (Stage Manager), Pete Dignan (Set Design/Build), Jon Medendorp (Set Dressing), Alex Stylenson (Properties), Melissa Wendorf (Scenic Painting), Claran LaViolette(Costumes), and Kevin James Sievert (Lighting). Michael Sheeks (Producer) and Lisa Heili (Director) support the artistic staff at various turns.

The Forst Inn Arts Collective presents theatre and music events in the historic spaces of The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. The organization hosts ten mainstage theatrical productions each year as well as several smaller shows. Informal musical performances precede most theatre events and over the year several ticketed mainstage music events are hosted as well.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills, WI. We are thirty minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc. More information can be found at www.forstinn.org.