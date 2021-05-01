Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE is Opening Soon at Anchorage Community Theatre

The show stars Carl Bright, Aaron Bell, and Tara O'Hanley.

May. 1, 2021  
Shaula: Queen Of The Universe by Rand Higbee will be opening soon at Anchorage Community Theatre.

As members of the Earth Space Patrol, Captain Brick Jones (Carl Bright), and his intrepid companion Skippy (Aaron Bell), explore our vast universe. One day the pair crash land on a previously uncharted planet.

While attempting to make repairs they meet this planet's lone inhabitant: Shaula (Tara O'Hanley), who claims to be Queen of the Universe. Shaula claims that this strange planet contains the universe's most powerful substance and it is her job to protect it from all outside threats. And the biggest threat in the universe seems to be fast approaching.

Individual Tickets are $13 for children (under 12), $18 for students, military, seniors (62 and over), and $20 for adults

Alternatively, purchase a Punch Card, including six tickets to mainstage ACT shows. Not limited to current season. Use them all at once, or spread them across multiple shows. May be used by multiple patrons. With this season's raise in individual ticket prices, a punch card saves you up to $30!

Punch cards are $72 for children, $80 for students, seniors, military, and $90 for adults.

Learn more at https://www.actalaska.org/tickets.


