'It’s All About the Soil Food Web with Jeff Lowenfels' Comes to Alaska PAC

Jeff Lowenfels, the legendary organic gardening expert, will take the audience on a fascinating journey beneath our feet. For years, we've heard that humanity knows more about the cosmos than the soil we stand on—but is that still true? In this riveting presentation, Lowenfels will shed some light on what actually does go on beneath our feet. Don’t miss this opportunity to delve deep into the secrets of soil with one of the world's most engaging experts.

Jeff Lowenfels is an international leader in the organic gardening/sustainability movement. He is known for his best-selling books known as the Teaming Series, including Lord of the Roots, his longest running garden column in North America, which appears in the ADN, and highly entertaining lectures, which have converted tens of thousands of gardeners to organics.

This event is part of the College of Arts and Sciences Community Lecture Series “The Art and Science of Our World: Exploring the Wonder of Nature”.Please join us as we celebrate knowledge, inspire curiosity, and strengthen the bonds that make our community unique.

