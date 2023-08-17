HAMILTON Comes to Alaska Center for the Performing Arts This Week

The musical HAMILTON arrives at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts this week with performances beginning on August 17.

HAMILTON, making its Alaska debut, will kick off the 2023/2024 Broadway Alaska season, and 30 performances will be held from August 17 until September 10, offering many chances to attend.

Ticket buyers only need to choose how they are getting in the room where it happens:

Alaskan students (including post-secondary students) can purchase $29 tickets to HAMILTON by going HERE, selecting a date and using code HAMSTUDENT. Restrictions apply and are listed on the CenterTix promotion site.

Alaskan teachers, including post-secondary professors/faculty at local colleges and universities, can purchase $49 tickets to HAMILTON. Information will be provided to districts and institutions by Broadway Alaska and Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Restrictions apply and will be listed in the event information.

Larger student or youth groups can complete a group purchase of 10+ tickets to HAMILTON at $40 per tickets. Group sales can be arranged here:

o Group sales email: groups@centertix.com

o Group sales online form: https://bit.ly/3DyKDYC

Tickets to HAMILTON can also be obtained through the #HAM4HAM lottery available by downloading the official HAMILTON app now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (https://hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/). A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. Digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale and begin at $49. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and BroadwayAlaska.com or CenterTix.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com. Follow HAMILTON on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & TikTok @HamiltonMusical.

The Broadway Alaska series is generously sponsored by Alaska Airlines and GCI. This engagement of HAMILTON is sponsored by ConocoPhillips Alaska with transportation support from TOTE and community engagement support from First National Bank Alaska.