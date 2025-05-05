David Sedaris Comes to APAC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed humorist and bestselling author David Sedaris will grace the stage of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (APAC) in Anchorage on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Known for his sharp wit and keen observations on everyday life, Sedaris promises an evening filled with laughter and poignant storytelling.

Sedaris, whose works like Me Talk Pretty One Day and Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim have captivated readers worldwide, will share excerpts from his latest writings, offering insights into his unique perspective on the human experience. His live readings are renowned for their blend of humor and depth, making this event a must-see for fans and newcomers alike.

Comments