Atwood Concert Hall Presents Imago Theatre's FROGZ

Apr. 3, 2019  

Whimsical and inventive, Frogz put renowned company Imago Theatre on the international map. A performance of illusion, comedy, and delight, the show, presented April 12-13 by Anchorage Concert Association, charms adults and kids alike.

Kids are fascinated by penguins playing musical chairs, the sloth circus, and the giant kitty trapped in an even bigger paper bag that's mysteriously alive. Adults appreciate Frogz on a higher plane, admiring the show's highly skilled performers and clever intersection of vaudeville, Cirque du Soleil, and Mummenschanz.

Take a trip to the zoo - on a yet-to-be discovered planet - and discover why this breathtaking theatrical treat has mesmerized more than a million people worldwide. Imago Theatre's Frogz, April 12-13, Atwood Concert Hall, presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.

Anchorage Concert Association is the largest arts and entertainment presenter in Alaska. With a mission to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts, Anchorage Concert Association creates community through performance and presents internationally acclaimed artists from the entire spectrum of the performing arts. Learn more at anchorageconcerts.org.



