Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Launches Mary & Lucian Cassetta Memorial Scholarship Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra invites Alaska high school senior music students to participate in the 38th annual Mary and Lucian Cassetta Memorial Scholarship Competition. This year’s competition will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 beginning in the late afternoon at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. The deadline to apply is April 14,

Mary Cassetta was a trained musician and professional vocalist, and her dedication to music was proven by her twenty years of work with Anchorage music organizations. These included the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, the Alaska Festival of Music and the Anchorage Concert Association. Mary knew how vital it is for young musicians to have the opportunity to develop their talents, and she learned this firsthand after receiving a music scholarship to the Chicago School of Music.

Following her death, the Mary Cassetta Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to encourage the development of talent in young Alaskans and provide them with the opportunity to grow as artists. The scholarship title was changed to include Mary’s husband Lucian who passed away in 1995.

Application Process: The competition is open to high school SENIORS who possess the talent, dedication and desire to make a serious commitment to an advanced study program at a recognized music school or music camp. The competition is open to both instrumentalists and vocalists.

Applicants must provide the following:

A completed application which can be found online: https://www.anchoragesymphony.org/scholarships



A recommendation from the individual’s music instructor on the degree of the student’s commitment. This recommendation is to be submitted directly from the instructor to the scholarship committee (aso@youraso.org) and should not be submitted with the student’s application.



Find the online application here: https://www.anchoragesymphony.org/scholarships

Comments