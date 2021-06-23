Anchorage Singer/Songwriters Headline Anchorage Summer Arts In The Park

Downtown Anchorage will find a new sound this weekend as Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park (ASAP) returns to the Anchorage Museum lawn and Town Square Park at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (PAC) with a new series of performers.

June 25/26 will showcase Alaskan singer/songwriters and includes performances from Ava Earl, Melissa Mitchell's 'She's with Me' trio and Robin Hopper.

Melissa Mitchell was born in Anchorage, Alaska but grew up in the small town of Kasilof. Inspired by personal experiences and a desire to connect with her audience, Mitchell's music combines powerful lyrics and melodies with a soulful vocal delivery that aims straight for the heart. In the style of Patty Griffin and Susan Tedeschi she approaches songwriting with honesty and a deep respect for the craft.

Ava Earl is a prolific young singer-songwriter from the small mountain town of Girdwood, Alaska. Known for her intricate fingerpicking and graceful melodies, Ava's music reflects the landscape she's grown up in-open, raw, beautiful. Additionally, the CenterTix box office at the PAC will be open June 26 for ticket sales for Earl's July album release concert.

Robin Hopper grew up in Northern New York, and was a well known performer in communities on both the Canadian and U.S. sides of the St. Lawrence River before moving to Alaska in 1984. She's an award-winning Alaskan songwriter and music educator. Robin has shared the bill with the likes of Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer, Christine Lavin, Tom Paxton, Bill Staines, John McCutcheon, Brian Bowers and Richard Shindell.

The June 25 Museum Lawn performance will be provided by the Anchorage Opera. The Opera is one of the PAC's many resident companies that provide programming during the PAC's traditional season.

ASAP events are free outdoor performances open to all ages. For a full summer schedule, visit asap.alaskapac.org.