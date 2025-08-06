An Evening with Bill Nye Comes to Alaska PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Best known for his Emmy-winning run as "Bill Nye the Science Guy," Bill Nye brings his love of science and flair for comedy to every appearance—deftly translating complex issues to help inspire audiences of all ages to engage with and improve our world. In this discussion, Nye will address a variety of topics, including space & planetary science, climate change, environmental issues, current events in science, and his extensive background in television and education. He has a relevant and inspiring message for people to be good stewards of our planet and science-engaged in today's world.

Prepare to be inspired, entertained, and empowered to embrace the wonders of science in everyday life. Don’t miss this chance to hear from one of the most influential voices in science today.

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, comedian, television presenter, inventor, keynote speaker and New York Times bestselling author. In his role as the creator and host of the 19-time Emmy Award winning Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye helped introduce the millennial generation to science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible manner, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world Work. Today, Nye is a respected champion of scientific literacy who has challenged opponents of evidence- based education and policy on climate change, evolution and critical thinking. He currently serves as CEO of The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential non- governmental space organization, co-founded by Carl Sagan.

This event is part of the College of Arts and Sciences Community Lecture Series “The Art and Science of Our World: Exploring the Wonder of Nature”. Please join us as we celebrate knowledge, inspire curiosity, and strengthen the bonds that make our community unique.