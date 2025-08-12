¡VIVA MEXICO! The Music, Dance, and Poetry of México Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Paraguas has announced "¡Viva México! The Music, Dance, and Poetry of México," a spectacular cultural event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico's Independence Day (Fiestas Patrias). This vibrant production brings together a stellar cast of local talent for an unforgettable journey through Mexico's rich history and diverse artistic traditions.

"¡Viva México!" brings together the acclaimed Teatro Paraguas, the graceful Xóchitl Ballet Folklórico, and the spirited Los Niños de Santa Fe in a unique collaboration. The show is expertly guided by Music Director Thelma Arguello and Poetry Director Paola Vengochea, with key support from Embajadores & Reyes Unidos, co-founded by Rafael Escamilla.

Attendees will experience the vast contributions of Mexican culture and history, spanning from pre-Columbian times to the modern era. The performance will feature:

Enchanting Music & Rituals: Begin with an ancient Aztec blessing and rhythms like "Tonantzin," complemented by the revered Matachines. Journey through 19th-century varsovianas and waltzes, dance to the iconic "La Cucaracha," and revel in the timeless elegance of Agustín Lara's Danzón. As a cultural icon, "El Flaco de Oro" Lara's "Aventurera" exemplifies the danzón's sensual, structured form—deeply embraced in Mexico, particularly Veracruz, exuding classic charm.

Traditional Dances: Witness the celebrated music and dance of the Huasteca region, known for its lively Sones Huastecos and the accompanying percussive Huapango dances from Hidalgo, Tamaulipas, and the Veracruzana Huasteca. Audiences will be enchanted by the high-energy performances, characteristic falsetto vocals, and intricate rhythms that define this beloved Mexican art form.

Expressive Poetry: Celebrate Mexico's rich literary legacy, from the powerful ancient Nahuatl poems of visionary writer Nezahualcóyotl to the astonishing intellect of colonial Mexico's Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. The journey continues with writers from the Reform period to the Mexican Revolution of 1910, culminating with the profound contributions of 20th-century literary giant Rosario Castellanos, a pioneering advocate for women's and indigenous rights.

This show promises to be a vibrant cultural experience for all ages, fostering a deeper appreciation for the contributions of Mexican culture.

Performance Dates & Tickets:

At Teatro Paraguas

Friday, September 19th: VIP Gala Dinner at 7:00 PM (Silent Auction)

Saturday, September 20th: Matinee at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM Opening Night (with Opening Remarks by Consulate of Mexico)

Sunday, September 21st: 7:00 PM Closing Night

Tickets are available at Teatro Paraguas, www.teatroparaguas.org

About the Collaborators:

Teatro Paraguas: Santa Fe's community theater (est. 2004) fostering Latinx productions and community celebrations. TP promotes Hispanic and Latino poetry and plays in English, Spanish, and bilingual formats, emphasizing New Mexico playwrights.

Ballet Folklorico Xóchitl: Dedicated to preserving and teaching the vibrant legacy of Mexican dances and culture, incorporating deep historical and cultural narratives. They cultivate a respectful, inclusive environment, offering performance opportunities to nurture this art form for future generations.

Los Niños de Santa Fe: Known for vibrant presentations of traditional Mexican music and dance. Their mission instills life skills, respect, responsibility, and discipline—through positive role modeling and cultural preservation.

Thelma Arguello: Lead Vocalist and Music Director for “Viva México!" A renowned figure in Santa Fe's Mexican music scene (including El Mariachi Porvenir), she also composes original Calaveras for cultural events like Día de los Muertos.

Paola Vengochea: Poetry director for "¡Viva México!" Her theatrical credits include performing in United in Blood: The Revolutionary Music and Poetry of Chile and Encantado: The Poetry of New Mexico at Teatro Paraguas.

Rafael Escamilla: Co-founder of Embajadores & Reyes Unidos, an organization fostering unity and mutual support within the gay 'vaquero' (cowboy) community, celebrating its unique place in Mexican culture.