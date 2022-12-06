Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets For Disney's ALADDIN On Sale At Popejoy Hall This Thursday

The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Dec. 06, 2022  
Tickets For Disney's ALADDIN On Sale At Popejoy Hall This Thursday

Tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 10:00am.

The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 for a limited engagement of seven performances through Sunday, June 11, 2023.


In Albuquerque, Aladdin will play Wednesday through Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm and Sunday at 1:00pm and 6:30pm. Beginning Thursday, December 8, 2022 tickets will be available at the UNM Bookstore Ticketing Office, and online at popejoypresents.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 505-277-4569 Monday - Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. Orders for groups of ten or more may be placed by emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.


Ticket buyers are reminded that popejoypresents.com and unmtickets.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Popejoy Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Popejoy Presents is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other
pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions around the world, joining those currently running on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Since the show's 2014 Broadway premiere, more than 14 million people have seen 10 productions around the world; two new productions will open in the 12 months ahead.


Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities from April 11, 2017 to March 12, 2020, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.




Photos: First Look at A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at the Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at the Santa Fe Playhouse
Frog and Toad are the amphibious best buddies from Arnold Lobel’s well-loved children’s books. The pair takes to the stage in A Year with Frog and Toad, with music by Robert Reale, and book and lyrics by Willie Reale, opening at Santa Fe Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Check out photos here!
Santa Fe Opera Named Festival of the Year at The International Opera Awards Photo
Santa Fe Opera Named Festival of the Year at The International Opera Awards
The Santa Fe Opera has been recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards ceremony held at the historic Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain. The company was additionally honored to be nominated in the World Premiere category for its 2022 Season production of M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month Photo
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month
Four casts of three readers do a costumed dramatic reading using Dickens' own performance script. Live performances include a Victorian tea service at intermission. Victorian Christmas music precedes and ends each “Stave” of the story. Period charm combines with an increasingly relevant story for our times.
NM Poet Laureate Lauren Camp Reads Poetry at Teatro Paraguas With K. Iver Photo
NM Poet Laureate Lauren Camp Reads Poetry at Teatro Paraguas With K. Iver
Teatro Paraguas will present a poetry reading with Lauren Camp, the current New Mexico State Poet Laureate, and K. Iver, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at the Santa Fe PlayhousePhotos: First Look at A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at the Santa Fe Playhouse
December 2, 2022

Frog and Toad are the amphibious best buddies from Arnold Lobel’s well-loved children’s books. The pair takes to the stage in A Year with Frog and Toad, with music by Robert Reale, and book and lyrics by Willie Reale, opening at Santa Fe Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Check out photos here!
Santa Fe Opera Named Festival of the Year at The International Opera AwardsSanta Fe Opera Named Festival of the Year at The International Opera Awards
November 29, 2022

The Santa Fe Opera has been recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards ceremony held at the historic Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain. The company was additionally honored to be nominated in the World Premiere category for its 2022 Season production of M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next MonthUpstart Crows of Santa Fe Dramatic Readers Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month
November 23, 2022

Four casts of three readers do a costumed dramatic reading using Dickens' own performance script. Live performances include a Victorian tea service at intermission. Victorian Christmas music precedes and ends each “Stave” of the story. Period charm combines with an increasingly relevant story for our times.
Teatro Paraguas Presents 10th Annual A MUSICAL PINATA FOR CHRISTMASTeatro Paraguas Presents 10th Annual A MUSICAL PINATA FOR CHRISTMAS
November 16, 2022

Teatro Paraguas will present its 10th annual community celebration A Musical Piñata for Christmas.  The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra will play traditional New Mexican and Mexican carols, as well as original festive music.  Accompanying the Orchestra is by a bevy of singers and a troupe of dancers choreographed by Monica Arteaga, Juanita Nava, Dominique Greenwood, and Tori Frazee.
NM Poet Laureate Lauren Camp Reads Poetry at Teatro Paraguas With K. IverNM Poet Laureate Lauren Camp Reads Poetry at Teatro Paraguas With K. Iver
November 16, 2022

Teatro Paraguas will present a poetry reading with Lauren Camp, the current New Mexico State Poet Laureate, and K. Iver, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
share