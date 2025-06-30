Tennessee Williams’ SMALL CRAFT WARNINGS Comes to the Adobe Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adobe Theater will present Tennessee Williams’ SMALL CRAFT WARNINGS this August. Performances will run August 1 – 17, Fridays and Saturdays 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm. Saturday, August 16, matinee at 2pm only. Thursdays, August 7 and 14.

An expansion of Tennessee Williams's earlier one-act play, “Confessional”, Small Craft Warnings centers on a motley group of people gathered in a seedy coastal bar in Southern California.

It is a kaleidoscopic pastiche of monologues delivered in a spotlight by each of the characters as the action around them becomes frozen and muted. Through them they reveal their loneliness and the emptiness of their existence.

Director Pete Parkin has always had a fondness for Tennessee Williams, stating, “His one act play “The Long Goodbye” was the first college play I was ever in. (The fact that Tom Selleck was also in that play is what makes it memorable to me.) I like Small Craft Warnings because it reminds me of the time when people gathered together in a place they loved and actually had conversations. Monks Place is one of those neighborhood taverns that had a regular crowd every night. What they all have in common is that they have people they care for, and in some cases will care for them. When two gay men accidentally enter this very seedy waterfront bar a shift in the regular atmosphere is immediately felt.”

The motley group is brought to the Adobe audience by actors Charles Garcis, Stephanie Jones, Kai Mattson, Lorri Layle Oliver, Tim Riley, Philip J. Shortell, Jeffrey Siddall and Michael Weppler.

Comments

