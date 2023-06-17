Teatro Paraguas to Present John Macker and Argos MacCallum Poetry Reading and Book Launch

Santa Fe poets John Macker and Argos MacCallum come together for a poetry reading and a book launch of MacCallum's latest book, The Road from Refuge Ridge (Kelsay Books, 2023) on Sunday July 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Call Marie, Santa Fe.

John Macker is a poet, playwright & essayist who has lived in northern New Mexico for the last 28 years. His most recent books are Belated Mornings, Desert Threnody (a 2021 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award winner), Atlas of Wolves, The Blues Drink Your Dreams Away Selected Poems 1983-2018, (a New Mexico/Arizona book award finalist) and Chaco Sojourn, four stories in limited edition, illustrated by Leon Loughridge. Recently, his trio of one-act plays, Black Range Trilogy, was produced by Santa Fe's Teatro Paraguas in May 2023.

Argos MacCallum has lived in Santa Fe since 1967, and has worked as a stage and film actor, director, set designer and theatre producer with many theatre companies. In 2004 he co-founded Teatro Paraguas, a bilingual theatre company producing Latinx plays, plays by New Mexico playwrights, children's theatre, and poetry readings. A chapbook, She Loved Gravity and Would Fall Down Exquisitely Anywhere, was published in 1987 (Synergetic Press). A second chapbook, Sleeping Woman Mountain, came out in 2022 (Kelsay Books). His poems have appeared in Desperado Magazine, Malpais Review, Lummox Anthology, and PoetryXHunger.com.

For more information, visit: teatoparaguasnm.org