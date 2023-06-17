Teatro Paraguas to Present John Macker and Argos MacCallum Poetry Reading and Book Launch

The event will take place on July 9.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July Photo 2 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July
Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo 3 Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest
Northern New Mexico Long Poem Study Group to Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas Photo 4 Northern New Mexico Long Poem Study Group to Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas to Present John Macker and Argos MacCallum Poetry Reading and Book Launch

Santa Fe poets John Macker and Argos MacCallum come together for a poetry reading and a book launch of MacCallum's latest book, The Road from Refuge Ridge (Kelsay Books, 2023) on Sunday July 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Call Marie, Santa Fe.

John Macker is a poet, playwright & essayist who has lived in northern New Mexico for the last 28 years. His most recent books are Belated Mornings,  Desert Threnody (a 2021 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award winner), Atlas of Wolves, The Blues Drink Your Dreams Away Selected Poems 1983-2018, (a New Mexico/Arizona book award finalist) and Chaco Sojourn, four stories in limited edition, illustrated by Leon Loughridge. Recently, his trio of one-act plays, Black Range Trilogy, was produced by Santa Fe's Teatro Paraguas in May 2023.

Argos MacCallum has lived in Santa Fe since 1967, and has worked as a stage and film actor, director, set designer and theatre producer with many theatre companies.  In 2004 he co-founded Teatro Paraguas, a bilingual theatre company producing Latinx plays, plays by New Mexico playwrights, children's theatre, and poetry readings. A chapbook, She Loved Gravity and Would Fall Down Exquisitely Anywhere, was published in 1987 (Synergetic Press). A second chapbook, Sleeping Woman Mountain, came out in 2022 (Kelsay Books).  His poems have appeared in Desperado Magazine, Malpais Review, Lummox Anthology, and PoetryXHunger.com.

For more information, visit: teatoparaguasnm.org



RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo
Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest

Musical Theatre Southwest delivers a knockout performance of SWEENEY TODD. Most of us are familiar with one version or another of Stephen Sondheim’s dark masterpiece, Sweeney Todd. Full disclosure: in my youth I used to watch the Angela Lansbury/George Hearn proshot on loop and I will go to just about any stage production out there but I do approach community productions with a bit of trepidation.

2
PARFUMERIE Opens At The Vortex Theatre This Month Photo
PARFUMERIE Opens At The Vortex Theatre This Month

The Vortex Theatre will present PARFUMERIE this month. Performances run June 23 - July 9 on Fridays, Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm, with 2 additional performances on Thursday June 29 and July 6.

3
A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July Photo
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at Santa Fe Playhouse in July

Santa Fe Playhouse will present the four Tony Award-winning Edwardian-style murderous musical farce, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder this summer.

4
Donald Levering And Kim Parko Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas, June 25 Photo
Donald Levering And Kim Parko Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas, June 25

Poets Donald Levering and Kim Parko will read at Teatro Paraguas on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. as part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Santa Fe Playhouse (7/13-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marry Me A Little
Adobe Theater (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Sun
New Mexico Actors Lab (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRINKING HABITS
Adobe Theater (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILLIAM SHAKEKSPEARE'S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Santa Fe Botanical Garden (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARFUMERIE
Vortex Theatre (6/22-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You