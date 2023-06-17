Teatro Paraguas to Present John Macker and Argos MacCallum Poetry Reading and Book Launch

The event will take place on July 9.
Santa Fe poets John Macker and Argos MacCallum come together for a poetry reading and a book launch of MacCallum's latest book, The Road from Refuge Ridge (Kelsay Books, 2023) on Sunday July 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Call Marie, Santa Fe.
John Macker is a poet, playwright & essayist who has lived in northern New Mexico for the last 28 years. His most recent books are Belated Mornings, Desert Threnody (a 2021 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award winner), Atlas of Wolves, The Blues Drink Your Dreams Away Selected Poems 1983-2018, (a New Mexico/Arizona book award finalist) and Chaco Sojourn, four stories in limited edition, illustrated by Leon Loughridge. Recently, his trio of one-act plays, Black Range Trilogy, was produced by Santa Fe's Teatro Paraguas in May 2023.
Argos MacCallum has lived in Santa Fe since 1967, and has worked as a stage and film actor, director, set designer and theatre producer with many theatre companies. In 2004 he co-founded Teatro Paraguas, a bilingual theatre company producing Latinx plays, plays by New Mexico playwrights, children's theatre, and poetry readings. A chapbook, She Loved Gravity and Would Fall Down Exquisitely Anywhere, was published in 1987 (Synergetic Press). A second chapbook, Sleeping Woman Mountain, came out in 2022 (Kelsay Books). His poems have appeared in Desperado Magazine, Malpais Review, Lummox Anthology, and PoetryXHunger.com.
For more information, visit: teatoparaguasnm.org
