Teatro Paraguas Presents Classic Folktales EL PERRO Y ZORRO

Teatro Paraguas presents two classic bilingual cuentos (folktales): Pulgas en las orejas (Fleas in the Ear), and el Zorro que caminaba (The Fox who Travelled).

The two short plays were filmed in 2020 during the Covid lockdown, and features a cast ages 7-70. Pulgas en las orejas is the story of a wily Fox (played by Armando Hernandez) who devises an elaborate scheme to lure the Dog (Carlos de la Torre) away from the Chicken House. But the Dog catches on, and turns the table on the Fox with hilarious consequences.

El zorro que caminaba features the Fox (Carlos Alberto de la Torre), who is quite vain about his beautiful tail. By chance he captures a Bee in his bag, and then concocts a convoluted plan to find a bigger and better supper. A Chicken (Emelia Martini), a Pig (Logan Gay), and a little Girl (Josephine Tincher) all become enmeshed in his drive to satisfy his hunger. Rounding out the cast are el Granjero (Armando Hernandez), la Abuelita (Paola Martini), la Granjera (Julia Gay), and el Cazador (Argos MacCallum). In the end, el Zorro gets his just desserts.

Both stories are available on Xerb.tv, a Santa Fe-based digital platform presenting a wide variety of independent film festivals and offerings by performance arts organizations. Viewing is free, and donations are gratefully accepted and can be made at xerb.tv.

