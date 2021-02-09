Teatro Paraguas Posts MANHATTAN GLASS On XERB.tv

Teatro Paraguas presents Manhattan Glass, by Santa Fe playwright Joey Chavez, on the Santa Fe-based virtual platform XERB.tv. The performance was recorded in April 2011 at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe. Viewings are free, and donations are gratefully accepted.

Manhattan Glass is based on the true story of Mary and Louis Hesch (Chavez's grandparents) who were both tapped to work on the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos in 1943.

Like many of the scientists and engineers who worked on the Project, the Heschs experienced pangs of conscience in later years. Their two different approaches in dealing with their predicament form the backbone of the play. While much has been written about the men and women of the Project, Mr. Chavez's play offers an insight into the experiences of the numerous Hispanic participants.

Veteran Santa Fe actors Juanita Sena Shannon and Oscar Rodriguez play the roles of Mary and Louis, directed by Fran Martone. Both Sena Shannon and Rodriguez starred in the statewide tour of Rudolfo Anaya's Bless me, Ultima. Sena Shannon acted in several Teatro Paraguas productions, including Las Poetisas Amigas and We are Hispanic-American Women...OK?. Rodriguez directed Frida K. and acted in The Ballad of Sucio's Frog and When The Stars Trembled in Rio Puerco for TP. Rounding out the cast of Manhattan Glass are Elias Gallegos as the grandson, and Erin O'Shaughnessey and Ray Gere as two Secret Service agents.

Joey A. Chavez is a 13th generation Santa Fean who holds an MFA in theatre and is a professional actor, director and playwright and educator. After 15 years as Santa Fe High's beloved drama teacher, Mr. Chavez has been the Theatre Department Chair at the New Mexico School for the Arts.for the past ten years. More than 23 of his plays have been produced in theaters nation-wide, including El Pozito and El Baile at the Santa Fe Playhouse and Hard Rain at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.