Teatro Paraguas Adds New Officers for 2025

Teatro Paraguas, New Mexico's only Latinx theatre company, has announced the appointment of its new officers for 2025. These individuals bring a wealth of experience, creativity, and passion to support Teatro Paraguas in its mission to uplift Latinx voices and stories through the performing arts.

Newly appointed officers include:

Noah G. Simpson – President

Elsa Lopez – Vice President

Corinna MacNeice – Secretary

Skip Rapoport – Treasurer

Founded in 2004, Teatro Paraguas has been a cornerstone of Santa Fe's vibrant arts community for over two decades. The company is committed to presenting bilingual and multicultural works that reflect the diverse heritage of the Latinx community. In addition to producing original and classic plays, Teatro Paraguas hosts poetry readings, community events, a growing children's theatre, and educational outreach programs.

“Our new leadership team brings both fresh vision and deep respect for the cultural roots that define Teatro Paraguas,” said Argos MacCallum, Artistic Director. “We are excited to move into the future with renewed energy, continuing to provide a space for stories that need to be told.”

As the only Latinx theatre company in New Mexico, Teatro Paraguas remains dedicated to creating opportunities for underrepresented voices in the performing arts. With the support of the new officers and the broader community, the organization looks forward to a dynamic and inclusive new season.

For more information, upcoming performances, and ways to support Teatro Paraguas, visit www.teatroparaguasnm.org.

