THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN to Open at No Strings Theatre Company

The Girl on the Train will open at No Strings Theatre Company on March 21, 2025. Based on the international best-selling novel and hit film, ”The Girl on The Train," the show is directed by Autumn Gieb.

The production features a talented cast of actors including Debbie Jo Felix, Nick Heeb, Lisa Taylor, Atticus Starritt, Charlie Gilstorff, Autry Rebekah, and William Harold. Set design is by Joshua Taulbee, Light design is by Peter Herman, Properties design is by Darlene DeMondo, and Costume design is by Autumn Gieb. Bekah Taulbee is the Light and Sound Board Operator.

About the show

Do you ever wonder who lives in the houses you pass by on your morning commute? The goings on of the everyday people whom you might see mowing their lawn or having a cup of coffee on a cool, Spring morning. Are they happy? Do they have children? Why are they not going to work? Those thoughts fill the head of Rachel Watson every morning on the train that passes through her old neighborhood. There she sees a woman always relaxing on the terrace and imagines the wonderful life this girl must have. But when the object of her fantasies goes missing, Rachel starts to question her alcohol-laden memory. Who was that mystery man on the girl’s terrace? And why was the last call to the girl’s phone from Rachel?

”The Girl on The Train” opens at the Black Box Theatre, 430 N. Main St on March 21st at 8 p.m. and will continue through to Sunday, April 6th. Performances are at 8:00 pm on Friday-Saturday, March 21-22, 28-29 and April 4-5; 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 30 and April 6; and 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 3.

