RHYTHM INDIA: BOLLYWOOD AND BEYOND Comes To Popejoy Hall In February

Bollywood magic arrives at Popejoy Hall with Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:30pm. Directed and choreographed by Joya Kazi, the show honors the powerful legacy of traditional Indian dance.

Featuring colorful costumes, robust music, and dynamic performances, Rhythm India: Bollywood and Beyond draws from India's rich history and cinema to create a vibrant celebration of the country's diverse cultures.

Born in Mumbai and raised in the Bay Area of California, Kazi founded her dance company, Joya Kazi Unlimited, at sixteen years old. Currently, she serves as a member of the Television Academy for the Emmy Awards and previously served on the Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominating Committee.

Pittsburgh NPR shared, “Bollywood and Beyond will not only showcase classic Bollywood hits but will also have classical presentations from North and South India, including folk dances like Garba and the Commercial South. There are also segments in the show where audiences will learn about India's history and how the country has been influenced by various religions and cultures.”

The performance honors India's rich tradition of folk dancing, which has deep roots in religious rituals which were initially practiced to honor both local deities and prominent gods in temples throughout the country. These dances, reflecting the diverse cultures and deities of various regions, eventually permeated other art forms, gaining global recognition with the rise of Bollywood films.

Audience members can expect a broad range of dances such as Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Kathak, and Manipuri.

Tickets to Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond are on sale for $75, $60, $49, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

