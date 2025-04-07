Riley Samuel Merritt Takes TRUNK on the Road

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“TRUNK” by Riley Samuel Merritt is an interactive one-man show that narrates the trials of a young artist circumnavigating his imminent demise. Presenting poetry, music, and years of cumulative writing, Merritt grapples with the nebulous nature of ambition, love, and identity through the eyes of a flawed everyman. This month, Riley is taking his show on the road. See dates and ticket info below:

Las Cruces -- April 12th at 7:00; April 13th at 2:00

Tickets at the door; pay what you will

Santa Fe -- April 19th at 7:00; April 20th at 2:00

Tickets online at santafe.violetcrown.com; $15

Pagosa Springs -- April 24th at 7:00

Tickets online at pagosacenter.org; $20

Durango -- April 27th at 7:00

Tickets at the door, pay what you will

Salt Lake City -- May 10th at 7:00

Tickets at the door, pay what you will

CREATOR’S BIO:

Riley Samuel Merritt is an actor, writer, and musician raised in the rugged four corners region. Riley graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in musical theatre and has spent his years since training and creating in Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico, having acted in such shows as Little Night Music (Henrik), You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown (Charlie Brown), Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Kevin), Taming of the Shrew (Bianco), and many more. Now ready to move to the paved pastures of Chicago, Riley is touring “TRUNK”: an original one-man show which celebrates art and humanity through the use of poetry, song, and years of cumulative writing.

