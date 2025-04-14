CHICAGO, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and More Set for Popejoy Hall '25-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popejoy Hall proudly has revealed its 2025-2026 Popejoy Presents season, offering a selection of theatrical, musical, and dance performances for New Mexico audiences. This signature program features two subscription series: the Broadway in New Mexico Series and the Ovation Series.

The 2025–2026 Popejoy Presents season brings some of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning hits to Albuquerque, including the electrifying MJ The Musical and the dazzling Moulin Rouge! The Musical, both making their New Mexico debuts. See the full season here!



Twilight in Concert

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 7:30pm

Experience the legendary romance saga with this epic film-to-concert event – featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage and an enchanting candlelit atmosphere. TWILIGHT IN CONCERT offers a unique opportunity for fans to relive the story that started it all in a cinematic live experience like no other. An exceptional 12-piece ensemble of outstanding rock and orchestral musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a full-size cinema screen. Be captivated by the magical atmosphere as over a thousand twinkling candles illuminate the grand stage, creating an ambiance that sets the stage for a truly romantic journey.



The Life and Music of George Michael

Sunday, October 12, 2025, 3:00pm

The Life and Music of George Michael celebrates the journey of one of pop music’s most beloved icons. This concert-style experience brings George Michael’s Signature Sound and electrifying performances to life while telling the story of his rise to international stardom. Featuring a stunning live band, dynamic visuals, and heartfelt storytelling, the show honors his musical genius and lasting legacy. Audiences will relive blockbuster hits from Wham! and his solo career, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith ,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and more.



Avatar the Last Airbender in Concert: The 20th Anniversary Tour

Sunday, November 2, 2025, 6:30pm

Experience the Beloved Animated Series' Soundtrack Performed by a Live Orchestra, as Aang’s Epic Journey Comes to Life on a Cinema Screen.

Immerse yourself in an over two-hour show with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more. Composed and arranged by Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, this spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first – the chance to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert. Don't miss this extraordinary chance to relive the epic odyssey of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.



MOANA Live-to-Film Concert

Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 7:00pm

Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide present Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert North American tour, featuring a full-length screening of the beloved movie accompanied by live performances of a unique on-stage musical ensemble of top Hollywood studio musicians, Polynesian rhythm masters and vocalists, celebrating the music and songs from this award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic.



Mariachi Christmas

Friday, December 19, 2025, 7:30pm

New Mexico’s favorite annual tradition returns! Ring in the holiday season with swirling dresses and trumpeting music. Mariachi Christmas, a showcase of the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas, fills Popejoy Hall with rich mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico. Join us and experience the show that has delighted audiences for over 25 years!



Shamrock Tenors - Christmas in Belfast

Sunday, December 21, 2025, 3:00pm

Celebrate Christmas in Belfast with the Shamrock Tenors, Ireland’s most exciting new music sensation. Described as “one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever exports,” their mix of cheeky Irish charm, stellar vocals, and electrifying multi-instrumental performances will transport you to the Emerald Isle like never before. Performing beloved Irish and holiday classics in stunning five-part harmony, the Shamrock Tenors are sure to warm your heart this Christmas season.



The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Sunday, January 18, 2026, 3:00pm

This immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ’60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, The Simon & Garfunkel Story features a full live band performing all the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.



Sing-A-Long Broadway

Sunday, January 25, 2026, 3:00pm

Calling all musical theatre lovers, shower singers, drama nerds, and showtune fanatics! Prepare to sing your heart out to your favorite Broadway showstoppers as two hilarious hosts guide you through a night of vocal gymnastics, audience interactions, video presentations, and even lessons in harmony. Belt out "Defying Gravity," "Seasons of Love," "One Day More," and "You Can’t Stop the Beat" with a theater full of fans just like you. Take your chance to live out your Broadway dreams - don’t throw away your shot!



Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Saturday, February 14, 2026, 7:30pm

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the world’s foremost all-male comic ballet company, returns with its internationally beloved troupe of dancers and groundbreaking repertoire. Affectionately known as the Trocks, the company has been dancing en travesti with razor-sharp wit and breathtaking pointe work for over 50 years, performing polished parodies of works that span the classical ballet canon. Revered by ballet aficionados as well as by those who don’t know a plié from a jeté, the Trocks are “a guaranteed hoot for people who know nothing of ballet and an absolute must for those who think they know the originals” (Sydney Star Observer).



Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, February 15, 2026, 3:00pm

One of the greatest bands of all time, the Glenn Miller Orchestra swings as hot as ever! In the early 1940s, the ensemble produced some of the most popular songs of their day, creating a soundtrack for the Greatest Generation with its unique sound. The celebrated big band returns this season to perform their biggest hits including “A String of Pearls,” “In the Mood,” and “Moonlight Serenade.”



The TEN Tenors 30th Anniversary World Tour

Sunday, February 22, 2026, 3:00pm

Ten tenors. Tons of talent. Renowned for their dynamic arrangements of rock, pop, and classical hits, The TEN Tenors return to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Direct from Australia, the must-see musical ensemble has wowed audiences around the world. From “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Nessun Dorma,” these tenors always perform in perfect harmony.



Cirque Mechanics - TILT!

Friday, February 26, 2026, 7:30pm

Cirque Mechanics returns with an all-new show! In Tilt!, the mind-bending modern circus troupe takes you on a journey to the backlot of an inventive theme park. In the shadow of the roller coaster and under the lights of the Ferris wheel, you’ll meet the operators, carnies, and characters that keep the rides running and the thrills coming. Their mechanical marvels and awe-inspiring acts will wow the whole family!



The Mikado

Sunday, March 1, 2026, 3:00pm

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players return with their critically acclaimed production of The Mikado. Reimagined for modern audiences, the comic operetta’s history and inspiration take center stage while its delightfully droll libretto and score remain fully intact. Gilbert’s musical satire of British society blossoms anew in a fantasy 19th-century Japanese setting with the show’s original beloved characters, beautiful music, and timeless story.



Peppa Pig: My First Concert

Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 6:30pm

Peppa Pig, along with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George, visit Popejoy Hall for Peppa Pig: My First Concert - a fun, interactive introduction to a live orchestra for ages 18 months and older. Peppa and George learn all about the different sounds that instruments make together and enjoy some of their favorite music from the show played by The Muddy Puddles Orchestra, as well as discovering some other exciting orchestral pieces perfect for children. Little piggies can join in with Peppa and her family and make music of their own!



The Hound of the Baskervilles

Friday, March 20, 2026, 7:30pm

Aquila Theatre returns with a thrilling new production of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic mystery, The Hound of the Baskervilles. The spine-tingling tale follows detective Sherlock Holmes and his loyal companion Dr. Watson as they investigate a mysterious death, rumored to be the victim of a ghostly hound. Blending suspense, wit, and dynamic storytelling, Aquila brings this classic to life with their legendary style and precision, sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.

Women of Americana - A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt

Sunday, March 22, 2026, 3:00pm

Women of Americana brings together two of today’s most accomplished female artists for an exploration of this expansive American musical genre. Vocalists and instrumentalists Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh interpret iconic songs including “This Land is Your Land” (Woody Guthrie), “This Train” (Sister Rosetta Tharpe), “Just Like a Woman” (Bob Dylan), “Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt and John Prine), and “Car Wheels On a Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams). With influences from early folk, gospel, and swing musicians, the performance celebrates the founding mothers and fathers of Americana. Coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding, this concert aims to entertain and inspire at a historic moment in our nation’s history.



Pilobolus - Other Worlds

Saturday, April 11, 2026, 7:30pm

Pilobolus’s Other Worlds Collection traverses the spaces we inhabit—from the realms within ourselves, society, and the universe—with wit, wisdom, and whimsy. This collection will take you on a journey through the multitudes of the human condition, seamlessly fusing sensuality, humor, and extraordinary physical prowess into a performance that will leave you spellbound.



Dance Theatre of Harlem

Saturday, May 2, 2026, 7:30pm

Dance Theatre of Harlem presents a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st Century. A singular presence in the dance world, the company performs a forward-thinking repertoire including treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and Artistic Director Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate its founding belief that ballet belongs to everyone. Through performances, community engagement, and arts education, the dancers carry forward Dance Theatre of Harlem’s message of empowerment through the arts for all.



360 ALLSTARS

Friday, May 15, 2026, 7:30pm

A non-stop, energy-packed urban circus complete with dancing, beat boxing, acrobatics, BMX biking and more, 360 ALLSTARS entertains audiences of all ages! An astonishing fusion of the artistry that emerges from street culture, the show shines a spotlight on phenomenal physical performance. Boasting a stellar international cast of World Champion and World Record-holding athletes and artists, this revolutionary show will leave you dizzy with excitement.



2025-2026 Broadway in New Mexico Series

Dates and times are subject to change.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical

October 21-26, 2025

8 performances

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—includingBest Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! BazLuhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.



Chicago

November 13-16, 2025

6 performances

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy. Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for over 28 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we’re just getting started.



MJ The Musical

December 10-14, 2025

8 performances

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistrycomes to Albuquerque in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centeredaround the making of the1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winnerLynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves andsignature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowdson Broadway, in citiesacross North America, London’s West End, and Hamburg, Germany...and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Albuquerque, New Mexico as it makes its premiere at Popejoy Hall in December 2025.



A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

February 3-8, 2026

8 performances

PRESENTED IN ASSOCIATION WITH AND ENDORSED BY Neil Diamond

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," numerous awards, and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.



The Book of Mormon

March 13-15, 2026 – Season Option (not included in the 5-show package)

5 performances

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.



Mrs. Doubtfire

April 23-26, 2026

6 performances

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Albuquerque in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The HollywoodReporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s“the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves theChicago Tribune– one that proves we’re better together.



