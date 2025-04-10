FLAMENCO PARAGUAS Comes To Teatro Paraguas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, experience the passion and artistry of flamenco as Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo bring their mesmerizing performances to Teatro Paraguas with Flamenco Paraguas, a special Summer Flamenco Wednesday series. Running from June 11 to August 27, 2025, this thrilling showcase will captivate audiences with the soulful rhythms of flamenco guitar, powerful singing, and the electrifying energy of flamenco dancers.

Legendary flamenco guitarist Chuscales and renowned dancer, singer, and choreographer Mina Fajardo lead an extraordinary ensemble of artists, including Santa Fe's own Monze Diaz and talented members of their flamenco company. Each performance will offer a unique blend of traditional and contemporary flamenco, delivering an unforgettable experience celebrating this beloved Spanish art form's deep cultural roots and vibrant spirit.

To make this incredible series accessible to the community, Teatro Paraguas offers a special ticket price of only $20 per performance! This is an amazing opportunity to witness great flamenco at an intimate venue known for celebrating diverse artistic expressions.

Don't miss this fiery and passionate flamenco experience in the heart of Santa Fe! Secure your tickets early and immerse yourself in the magic of Flamenco Paraguas.

