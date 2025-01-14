R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin is Coming to Popejoy Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying homage to the legendary Aretha Franklin, will take place at Popejoy Hall on February 13, 2025 at 7:30pm.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. invites audiences on a powerful journey through love, tragedy, courage, and triumph, showcasing the unforgettable life of Aretha Franklin through a stunning soundtrack of her iconic hits. This isn’t just a tribute concert; it’s a unique Aretha experience featuring beloved songs like “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is directed by Dean Elliott, known for his work on The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

ABOUT Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," was born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee. She began her career singing gospel at her father's church in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin's powerful, emotive voice and extraordinary musical talent quickly propelled her to fame. Her breakthrough came in 1967 with the release of "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)," followed by iconic hits like "Respect," "Chain of Fools," and "Natural Woman." These songs not only showcased her vocal prowess but also became anthems of the civil rights and feminist movements.

Throughout her career, Franklin amassed 18 Grammy Awards and, in 1987, was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her music transcended genres, blending soul, R&B, gospel, and pop, and her influence extended far beyond the music industry. She was a symbol of empowerment and resilience, using her platform to advocate for racial and gender equality.

Franklin's legacy continues to inspire artists and fans worldwide. Her music remains a staple in American culture, celebrated for its emotional depth and cultural significance.

