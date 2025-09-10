Popejoy Hall Opens Applications For Fourth Season Of Broadway For Teens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popejoy Hall has opened applications for the fourth season of its Broadway for Teens program, which provides high school students from federally funded Title I schools across New Mexico with the opportunity to attend a Broadway performance free of charge.

Sponsored by Chevron, selected schools will receive complimentary tickets for students and chaperones to attend a special performance of MJ The Musical at Popejoy Hall on the University of New Mexico campus.

Past participants describe the impact of the program as life-changing. One student from Cuba Independent School District said, “I never thought I would be able to do this, my family doesn't have this kind of money. I didn't know watching a show could make me cry. It was so awesome. Seeing Hamilton helped me pass my history test. Thank you!”

Frankie Cansler, a teacher at Magdalena High School, shared, “Students thoroughly enjoyed the performance of Clue at Popejoy Hall. As a small school, we would not have been able to afford the tickets to attend, so the Broadway for Teens was a serious win for us. The program allowed me to take many students who had never been to a play at all, let alone a Broadway show.”

Broadway for Teens is presented by Popejoy Hall and its Board of Directors, and aims to eliminate barriers to arts access, enrich lives through transformative live theater, and encourage artistic exploration and higher education.

Application Details

Deadline: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Apply Online: popejoypresents.com/apply

To qualify, schools must:

Be a New Mexico high school that receives Title I funding.

Complete the application form, including a student letter of interest, authorization from a teacher and principal, and documentation verifying Title I funding.

Provide transportation to and from Popejoy Hall.

Incomplete applications will not be considered. Award notifications will be sent within 30 days of the deadline.

More details are available at popejoypresents.com/education-outreach/broadway-for-teens-info.