Popejoy Hall Broadway Bridges Welcomes APS and RRPS Students to a Performance of LES MISERABLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Popejoy Hall has partnered with The Broadway League to launch Broadway Bridges Albuquerque, a new initiative designed to broaden access to Broadway touring performances for high school students in the Albuquerque area.

This year, students from Valley HS, Cibola HS, ABQ Charter Academy, Explore Academy, Highland HS, Sandia HS, Valencia HS, Nex+ Gen Academy, West Mesa HS, and East Mountain HS will attend a performance of LES MISÉRABLES, the world's most popular musical, as part of the inaugural program.

This fall, Popejoy Hall invited high school teachers from Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) and Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) to enter a lottery for deeply discounted tickets to LES MISÉRABLES. In response, Popejoy Hall secured over 270 tickets for participating students.

“We strive to make the performing arts accessible to all New Mexicans, including the next generation of theatregoers,” said Fabianna Borghese Tabeling, Director of Popejoy Hall.

“Broadway Bridges Albuquerque furthers our mission by making tickets to premier performances like LES MISÉRABLES affordable for Albuquerque's high school students.”

Modeled after the successful Broadway Bridges program in New York City, Broadway Bridges Albuquerque offers discounted tickets to Equity touring Broadway productions at Popejoy Hall. By working closely with touring productions, this initiative transforms field trips to Broadway performances into an affordable, accessible reality for local public high schools. The program enriches students' arts education, promotes cultural equity, and helps cultivate a diverse future audience for live theatre.

Popejoy Hall now has two separate programs dedicated to New Mexico teens – Broadway Bridges and Broadway for Teens. They work in tandem to create opportunities for New Mexico High school students. In the past three seasons at Popejoy Hall, Broadway for Teens has provided over 600 students from 14 high schools across New Mexico with free tickets to Broadway performances.

“A few years ago, we didn't have any programs specifically tailored to high school students,” added Borghese Tabeling. “Now, with Broadway for Teens and Broadway Bridges Albuquerque, we're introducing hundreds of teens to their first Broadway performances every season.”

For more information about Broadway Bridges Albuquerque or other Popejoy Hall outreach initiatives, visit www.popejoypresents.com/education-outreach.

Comments