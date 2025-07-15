 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera

Tickets are available now until August 22, 2025.

By: Jul. 15, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

See first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's 2025 revival of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro directed by Laurent Pelly and starring FLORIAN Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, Marina Monzó, Liv Redpath and Hongni Wu. 

Love, loyalty and lies can be a tricky trio. In Mozart’s hands, they’re perfectly wound into a comedy brimming with mistaken identities, youthful yearning and hilarious antics. Will Figaro keep his wife’s heart safe from the Count’s amorous advances?

French director Laurent Pelly’s stylish production, set in the late 1930s just before World War II, is back by popular demand! The Santa Fe Opera is proud to present the following American debuts: Italian bass Riccardo Fassi in the title role, French baritone Florian Sempey as Count Almaviva and Spanish soprano Marina Monzó as Countess Almaviva. Former apprentice Liv Redpath will sing Susanna and Chinese mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu sings Cherubino. Music Director Harry Bicket conducts the international cast.

Love, loyalty and lies can be a tricky trio. In Mozart’s hands, they’re perfectly wound into a comedy brimming with mistaken identities, youthful yearning and hilarious antics. Will Figaro keep his wife’s heart safe from the Count’s amorous advances?

French director Laurent Pelly’s stylish production, set in the late 1930s just before World War II, is back by popular demand! The Santa Fe Opera is proud to present the following American debuts: Italian bass Riccardo Fassi in the title role, French baritone Florian Sempey as Count Almaviva and Spanish soprano Marina Monzó as Countess Almaviva. Former apprentice Liv Redpath will sing Susanna and Chinese mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu sings Cherubino. Music Director Harry Bicket conducts the international cast.

Tickets are available now until August 22, 2025 at santafeopera.org.

Photo Credit: Bronwen Sharp for the Santa Fe Opera

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath, Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Hongni Wu, Marina Monz

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Lucy Schaufer, Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath, Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Back Moriah Berry, Mary Beth Nelson Zaros, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus and Ensemble,

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi, Hongni Wu, Florian Sempey

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath, Marina Monz

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath Lucy Schaufer, Maurizio Muraro

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Marina Monz

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath, Marina Monz

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Steven Cole, Liv Redpath, Florian Sempey

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey, Steven Cole, Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey, Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Hongni Wu

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Hongni Wu, Florian Sempey

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath, Hongni Wu, Jacquelyn Stucker

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
L-R Mattia Venni (Antonio), Florian Sempey

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Back Steven Cole, Lucy Schaufer, Front Jacquelyn Stucker Liv Redpath, Riccardo Fassi, Florian Sempey

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey, Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath, Jacquelyn Stucker the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra, Maestro Harry Bicket

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath, Jacquelyn Stucker

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Hongni Wu, Isobel Anthony, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Jacquelyn Stucker, Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Florian Sempey, Jacquelyn Stucker

Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera Image
Hongni Wu, Isobel Anthony, Florian Sempey, Jacquelyn Stucker Maurizio Muraro, Lucy Schaufer, Riccardo Fassi




Don't Miss a Albuquerque News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos