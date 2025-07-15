Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera

Tickets are available now until August 22, 2025.
See first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's 2025 revival of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro directed by Laurent Pelly and starring FLORIAN Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, Marina Monzó, Liv Redpath and Hongni Wu.
Love, loyalty and lies can be a tricky trio. In Mozart’s hands, they’re perfectly wound into a comedy brimming with mistaken identities, youthful yearning and hilarious antics. Will Figaro keep his wife’s heart safe from the Count’s amorous advances?
French director Laurent Pelly’s stylish production, set in the late 1930s just before World War II, is back by popular demand! The Santa Fe Opera is proud to present the following American debuts: Italian bass Riccardo Fassi in the title role, French baritone Florian Sempey as Count Almaviva and Spanish soprano Marina Monzó as Countess Almaviva. Former apprentice Liv Redpath will sing Susanna and Chinese mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu sings Cherubino. Music Director Harry Bicket conducts the international cast.
Photo Credit: Bronwen Sharp for the Santa Fe Opera
Riccardo Fassi
Riccardo Fassi
Liv Redpath, Riccardo Fassi
Hongni Wu, Marina Monz
Riccardo Fassi
Riccardo Fassi
Lucy Schaufer, Riccardo Fassi
Liv Redpath
Liv Redpath, Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi
Back Moriah Berry, Mary Beth Nelson Zaros, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus and Ensemble,
Riccardo Fassi, Hongni Wu, Florian Sempey
Liv Redpath, Marina Monz
Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath Lucy Schaufer, Maurizio Muraro
Marina Monz
Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath, Marina Monz
Steven Cole, Liv Redpath, Florian Sempey
Florian Sempey, Steven Cole, Liv Redpath
Florian Sempey
Liv Redpath
Liv Redpath
Riccardo Fassi
Florian Sempey, Liv Redpath
Hongni Wu
Hongni Wu, Florian Sempey
Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Liv Redpath, Hongni Wu, Jacquelyn Stucker
L-R Mattia Venni (Antonio), Florian Sempey
Back Steven Cole, Lucy Schaufer, Front Jacquelyn Stucker Liv Redpath, Riccardo Fassi, Florian Sempey
Florian Sempey
Florian Sempey, Liv Redpath
Liv Redpath, Jacquelyn Stucker the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra, Maestro Harry Bicket
Liv Redpath, Jacquelyn Stucker
Hongni Wu, Isobel Anthony, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Jacquelyn Stucker, Liv Redpath
Florian Sempey, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus
The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Liv Redpath
Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath
Florian Sempey, Jacquelyn Stucker
Hongni Wu, Isobel Anthony, Florian Sempey, Jacquelyn Stucker Maurizio Muraro, Lucy Schaufer, Riccardo Fassi
