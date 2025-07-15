Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At The Santa Fe Opera

See first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's 2025 revival of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro directed by Laurent Pelly and starring FLORIAN Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, Marina Monzó, Liv Redpath and Hongni Wu.

Love, loyalty and lies can be a tricky trio. In Mozart’s hands, they’re perfectly wound into a comedy brimming with mistaken identities, youthful yearning and hilarious antics. Will Figaro keep his wife’s heart safe from the Count’s amorous advances?

French director Laurent Pelly’s stylish production, set in the late 1930s just before World War II, is back by popular demand! The Santa Fe Opera is proud to present the following American debuts: Italian bass Riccardo Fassi in the title role, French baritone Florian Sempey as Count Almaviva and Spanish soprano Marina Monzó as Countess Almaviva. Former apprentice Liv Redpath will sing Susanna and Chinese mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu sings Cherubino. Music Director Harry Bicket conducts the international cast.

Love, loyalty and lies can be a tricky trio. In Mozart’s hands, they’re perfectly wound into a comedy brimming with mistaken identities, youthful yearning and hilarious antics. Will Figaro keep his wife’s heart safe from the Count’s amorous advances?

French director Laurent Pelly’s stylish production, set in the late 1930s just before World War II, is back by popular demand! The Santa Fe Opera is proud to present the following American debuts: Italian bass Riccardo Fassi in the title role, French baritone Florian Sempey as Count Almaviva and Spanish soprano Marina Monzó as Countess Almaviva. Former apprentice Liv Redpath will sing Susanna and Chinese mezzo-soprano Hongni Wu sings Cherubino. Music Director Harry Bicket conducts the international cast.

Tickets are available now until August 22, 2025 at santafeopera.org.

Photo Credit: Bronwen Sharp for the Santa Fe Opera



Riccardo Fassi



Riccardo Fassi



Liv Redpath, Riccardo Fassi



Hongni Wu, Marina Monz



Riccardo Fassi



Riccardo Fassi



Lucy Schaufer, Riccardo Fassi



Liv Redpath



Liv Redpath, Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi



Back Moriah Berry, Mary Beth Nelson Zaros, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus and Ensemble,



Riccardo Fassi, Hongni Wu, Florian Sempey



Liv Redpath, Marina Monz



Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath Lucy Schaufer, Maurizio Muraro



Marina Monz



Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath, Marina Monz



Steven Cole, Liv Redpath, Florian Sempey



Florian Sempey, Steven Cole, Liv Redpath



Florian Sempey



Liv Redpath



Liv Redpath



Riccardo Fassi



Florian Sempey, Liv Redpath



Hongni Wu



Hongni Wu, Florian Sempey



Florian Sempey, Riccardo Fassi, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus



Liv Redpath, Hongni Wu, Jacquelyn Stucker



L-R Mattia Venni (Antonio), Florian Sempey



Back Steven Cole, Lucy Schaufer, Front Jacquelyn Stucker Liv Redpath, Riccardo Fassi, Florian Sempey



Florian Sempey



Florian Sempey, Liv Redpath



Liv Redpath, Jacquelyn Stucker the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra, Maestro Harry Bicket



Liv Redpath, Jacquelyn Stucker



Hongni Wu, Isobel Anthony, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Jacquelyn Stucker, Liv Redpath



Florian Sempey, the Santa Fe Opera Chorus



The Santa Fe Opera Chorus



Liv Redpath



Riccardo Fassi, Liv Redpath



Florian Sempey, Jacquelyn Stucker