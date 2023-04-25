Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For SWEAT At Santa Fe Playhouse

This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores issues of class, race, immigration, and economic decline during eight years that changed middle America.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has shared a look inside the first rehearsal for Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play SWEAT, directed by SFP artistic director Robyn Rikoon. See photos from inside rehearsal below!

SWEAT will run May 11 through June 10 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm (no 2 pm performance on May 13). Opening Night is Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm.

Shifting between 2000 and 2008, workers at Olsteads' Steel factory form long-lasting bonds over drinks, secrets, and laughs after grueling workdays on the factory floor until relationships are put to the test as layoffs and promotions take place. Using wit and grit as only Nottage can, SWEAT was written after conducting two years of interviews with residents of Reading, Pennsylvania - deep in the rust belt of America. This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores issues of class, race, immigration, and economic decline during eight years that changed middle America.

With Juan-Andres Apodaca (SFP's The Effect, Othello the Remix) as Oscar, Freddie Lee Bennett* (Arena Stage's City of Conversation) as Evan, Karen Gruber Ryan (SFP's A Year With Frog and Toad) as Jessie, Scott Harrison (Ironweed Productions) as Stan, Joshua Horton (SFP's Othello the Remix) as Chris, James J. Johnson* (Arena Stage's Ruined) as Brucie, Danny Martha (The Seagull; From Dusk Till Dawn) as Jason, Danielle Louise Reddick (SFP's The Effect) as Cynthia, and Kate Udall* (SAC Tammy Hatley on Netflix's Daredevil; Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: CI) as Tracey.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Jared Jacobs, costume design by Erica Frank, sound design by Patrick Janssen, props design by Tyler Thomas, fight direction by Ambrose Ferber, intimacy choreography by Antonio Miniño, hair and makeup design by Johnna Presby, video design by Freedom Hopkins, and stage management by Emily Rankin. Rounding up the team is Lucy Felt as the assistant stage manager.

Tickets range from $15 - $75 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing May 11, 12; Industry Night sliding scale pricing May 18; Rush tickets begin May 19), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association.

Emily Rankin
Emily Rankin

Freddie Lee Bennett
Freddie Lee Bennett

Robyn Rikoon and Emily Rankin
Robyn Rikoon and Emily Rankin

Tyler Thomas
Tyler Thomas

Robyn Rikoon
Robyn Rikoon

Robyn Rikoon
Robyn Rikoon

James W. Johnson
James W. Johnson

Robert Bobby Peatman and James W. Johnson
Robert Bobby Peatman and James W. Johnson

Antonio Mini o
Antonio Mini o

Ambrose Ferber
Ambrose Ferber

Robyn Rikoon, Alex Vernon, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Antonio Mini o
Robyn Rikoon, Alex Vernon, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Antonio Mini o

Alex Vernon, Lucy Felt, Sarah Olmsted Thomas
Alex Vernon, Lucy Felt, Sarah Olmsted Thomas

Colin Hovde
Colin Hovde

Lonnie Zarum Schaffer
Lonnie Zarum Schaffer

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For SWEAT At Santa Fe Playhouse
Joshua Horton, Freddie Lee Bennett, Kate Udall, Scott Harrison, James J. Johnson, Robyn Rikoon, Juan-Andres Apodaca, Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick, Danny Martha

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For SWEAT At Santa Fe Playhouse
Joshua Horton, Emily Rankin, Freddie Lee Bennett, Kate Udall, Scott Harrison, Robyn Rikoon, James J. Johnson, Erica Frank, Tyler Thomas, Lucy Felt, Danny Martha, Danielle Louise Reddick, Freedom Hopki

Colin Hovde
Colin Hovde

Juan-Andres Apodaca, Kate Udall, Karen Gruber Ryan
Juan-Andres Apodaca, Kate Udall, Karen Gruber Ryan

Lucy Felt, Robyn Rikoon
Lucy Felt, Robyn Rikoon

Lucy Felt, Robyn Rikoon, Emily Rankin
Lucy Felt, Robyn Rikoon, Emily Rankin

Antonio Mini o, Erica Frank, James W. Johnson
Antonio Mini o, Erica Frank, James W. Johnson

Chavo Budlong, Robert Bobby Peatman, Tyler Thomas, Guest, Antonio Mini o
Chavo Budlong, Robert Bobby Peatman, Tyler Thomas, Guest, Antonio Mini o

Freedom Hopkins
Freedom Hopkins

Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick, Joshua Horton, Danny Martha
Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick, Joshua Horton, Danny Martha

Patrick Janssen
Patrick Janssen

Erica Frank
Erica Frank

Robert Bobby Peatman, Nate Masse
Robert Bobby Peatman, Nate Masse

Danny Martha
Danny Martha

Robyn Rikoon
Robyn Rikoon

Freddie Lee Bennett
Freddie Lee Bennett

Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick
Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick

Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick, Joshua Horton
Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick, Joshua Horton

Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick, Joshua Horton
Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick, Joshua Horton

Scott Harrison
Scott Harrison

Joshua Horton
Joshua Horton

Danny Martha, James J. Johnson
Danny Martha, James J. Johnson

Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick
Karen Gruber Ryan, Danielle Louise Reddick

Kate Udall, Freddie Lee Bennett
Kate Udall, Freddie Lee Bennett

Kate Udall
Kate Udall

Juan-Andres Apodaca, Kate Udall, Freddie Lee Bennett
Juan-Andres Apodaca, Kate Udall, Freddie Lee Bennett




