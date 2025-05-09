OTHELLO and More to be Presented at The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival will return this summer with two productions: William Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing and the searing tragedy Othello. Presented by a nonprofit committed to offering high-quality, accessible theatre, all performances are free to the public and will be staged outdoors at Veterans Memorial Park and Winrock Town Center.

About the Shows:

Set in post-WWII New Mexico, Much Ado About Nothing offers a fresh take on a timeless comedy. This joyful and thoughtful production blends Shakespearean wit with cultural resonance, exploring themes of community, love, and identity through an Indigenous lens. Featuring a talented local cast led by Kim Delfina Gleason and Ed Chavez, the production brings a new perspective to one of Shakespeare's most celebrated plays. Directed by Zoe Burke.

In stark contrast, Othello dives deep into themes of racism, misogyny, colonization, and the destructive power of hate. This bold and urgent staging confronts the audience with the raw emotions and societal critiques embedded in Shakespeare's tragedy. The festival's interpretation asks viewers to reflect on their own complicity and capacity for love. Directed by Stephanie Grilo.

Performance Schedule:

Veterans Memorial Park

● Much Ado About Nothing: June 6-8, 19-22; July 3-6

● Othello: June 13-15, 26-29; July 10-12

Winrock Town Center

● Much Ado About Nothing: June 12, June 26

● Othello: June 19, July 3

All performances are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of live Shakespeare under the stars. All Performances begin at 7:30 PM, the park opens at 6:00 PM, with a greenshow beforehand at 6:45 PM

The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival is proud to create theatre by and for the Albuquerque community, offering professional productions that are both thought-provoking and entertaining. As one of the few and proud Shakespeare Festivals in the country, it is our mission to use Shakespeare's legacy to enrich and unify our community through the power of theater. Don't miss this season's powerful double feature of

love, laughter, and heartbreak.

Comments