May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'LOST WEEKEND' Era Will Showcase Her Candid Photos Of Lennon at Edition ONE Gallery in Santa Fe

The exhibit runs November 10 through Sunday, November 12, 2023.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Edition ONE Gallery, 729 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM on Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public and all works are available to purchase. See John as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at Edition One Gallery, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with his family and his friends, which ultimately led to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon graces the cover of Julian's latest album entitled "Jude."

Lennon also went into the studio with friend Harry Nilsson during this time and produced his album "Pussy Cats." It was during this time that Pang rented a house in Santa Monica and moved in with Lennon and fellow partiers Ringo Starr, Keith Moon (The Who) and Harry Nilsson. Several photos from this time also appear in the exhibition. Other highlights of the exhibition include the only photograph that exists of John Lennon signing the contract to dissolve the Beatles as well as the last known photograph of John Lennon and Paul McCartney together from March 29, 1974. Both photographs have never been available to the public until now.

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" coincides with the recent digital release of the feature film documentary "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story." Watch the film's trailer here: https://thelostweekendmovie.com/trailer/

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for three days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at Edition ONE Gallery, 729 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM, Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12, 2023.




