Get Your Tickets Now for THE LION KING at Popejoy Hall

Aug. 07, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions and Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico announced that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney’s The Lion King are now on sale. Albuquerque’s most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Popejoy Hall stage on Wednesday, October 18 for a limited engagement of three weeks through Sunday, November 5. The opening night is Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. 

In Albuquerque, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m, Saturdays at 2 p.m & 7:30 p.m and Sundays at 1 p.m & 6:30 p.m plus Thursday matinee, October 19 at 2:00pm and Monday, October 30 at 6:30pm. There will be no performance on Tuesday, October 31. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available. Beginning today, Monday, August 7, tickets will be available at the UNM Bookstore Ticketing Office, and online at Click Here To charge tickets by phone call 505-277-4569 Monday – Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Click Here and unmtickets.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Popejoy Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Popejoy Presents is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion Kinghave been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall. 

ABOUT THE LION KING 

After 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, with four of those running 20 or more years. 

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London’s West End; Paris; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Sao Paulo and on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King’s worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history. 

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards®:  Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design. 

The show’s director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymorcontinues to play an integral part in the show’s ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay. Other members of the creative team include:  Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward(hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith(associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave(production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager) and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

The Albuquerque engagement of Disney’s THE LION KING is presented by arrangement with Popejoy Presents and is a subscription offering of the Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico series.

Photo credit: Deen van Meer




