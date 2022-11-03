Fabulous Equinox Orchestra Presents a Patriotic Big Band Salute at Spencer Next Week

All across America and around the world, audiences have fallen in love with two swaggering Southern gentlemen, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, and their high-energy big band - The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. Along with the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship, these two bring their rich camaraderie and Bayou charm to the stage. Inspired by the style and swagger of legendary entertainers like Frank and Dean and Sammy, Davis (Equinox band leader, tenor saxophonist) and Johnson (vocalist, trombonist) are making their own revisions to the Great American songbook. This recipe for 100% audience approval includes the favorite melodies from recent history-a dash of Motown, a shot of Country, some folk and rock sprinkled on top-and the stories behind them, serving up a musical banquet that feeds every soul.



"The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra - a fiery hot and soulful Southern big band that is the 'Hope Diamond' of entertainment. That is to say, there is only one and it is spectacular!... This is Great American Music at its finest."- Broadway World, NYC



On Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra brings their unique brand of big band to The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. In celebration of Veterans Day, Clay and Jeremy will be featuring big band arrangements of patriotic tunes in addition to classic hymns, spirituals, and inspirational music. Celebrate our veterans with an Armed Forces Solute and patriotic anthems like "American the Beautiful" and an especially rich program that also includes songs like "New York, New York," "God Bless The U.S.A.," "When We All Get to Heaven," and "Saints Go Marching In."

Come on out and celebrate our country's best! Excellent seats ($59-$69) are available for this special Thursday night concer. Alll veterans, active duty and first responders enjoy a special discount. Go to www.spencertheater.com for tickets and information or call the Spencer box office at (575) 336-4800 for details. Sponsored in part by 1st National Bank. A pre-show Carolina BBQ brisket buffet ($25) is also available at 5 p.m.