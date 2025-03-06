EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Open The 2025 Santa Fe Playhouse Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening it's 2025 season, the Santa Fe Playhouse will present EVERY BRILLIANT THING, by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donohoe, directed by Colin Hovde.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING, will perform on the mainstage from March 26th through April 13, 2025. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, March 29th, at 7:30 pm.

Synopsis: You're six years old. Mom's in the hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

Artistic Director Anna Hogan says, "The 2025 season at the Santa Fe Playhouse opens with Every Brilliant Thing, a play that explores resilience, connection, and the ways we find meaning and hope, even in the darkest moments. Directed by Colin Hovde, this production breaks from formality and spectacle, inviting the audience into a direct conversation in the round. We follow the narrator's journey from childhood to adulthood as they navigate growing up in a home shaped by mental health struggles. Here, the audience is not just an observer-they become part of the narrator's world, actively participating in their journey and helping them realize that even the smallest moments can be the key to living a full life. This play doesn't just reflect on pain; it offers tools-alongside facts, statistics, and resources-that help us process our emotions and move forward.

Featuring Pilar O'Connell* as the Narrator. The stage manager is Rachel Biggs. After every performance, the audience will be invited to take part in an optional moderated post show conversation to debrief and connect on the themes of the show.

Additionally, Santa Fe Playhouse will be partnering with other organizations to further support resources and conversations around mental health and wellness. If your organization would like to support this production, please reach out to Colin Hovde via the Santa Fe Playhouse website.

