ENCANTADO: THE POETRY OF NEW MEXICO Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Encantado: The Poetry of New Mexico is the newest production in Teatro Paraguas' poesía viva (living poetry) series, which takes poetry from the page to the stage in fully dramatized performances that celebrate especially hispanic and Latinx poetic traditions. This year Teatro Paraguas “comes home” to present the contemporary poetry of the Land of Enchantment, New Mexico.

An ensemble of nine actors and musicians will perform a diverse array of works by native New Mexicans, transplants, indigenous poets, world-renowned authors and prize winners as well as young and emerging writers. Some poems will be performed solo by individuals while many will be performed by groups of actors or even the entire ensemble. There will be musical accompaniment throughout. The production will also feature two traditional New Mexican folk songs (trovos) performed by members of the cast. Most of the poetry and music will be in English. Works in Spanish will be performed in the original language with English translations projected above the stage.

Poets featured in the production include: Francisco X. Alarcón, Tommy Archuleta, Estevan Arellano, Irene I. Blea, Ioanna Carlsen, Victor di Suvero, Jenny Goldberg, Joy Harjo, David Harrell, Harold Littlebird, Joan Logghe, Carol Moldaw, N. Scott Momaday, Shavone Otero, Carmella Scorcia Pacheco, Leo Romero, Levi Romero, Miriam Sagan, Jim Sagel, Arthur Sze, Luci Tapahonso and Laura Tohe.

James Stake created the program, and directs nine actors: Miranda Arteaga Sinkovitz, Jonathan Harrell, Elsa Lopez, Christine Montaño Carey, Jojo Sena de Tarnoff, James Stake, Roxanne Tapia, Paola Vengoechea, and Cristina Vigil.

Comments