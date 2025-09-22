David Benoit To Perform At Santa Fe Station In Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-nominated pianist, composer, and arranger David Benoit will return to Las Vegas for a performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $37.50 plus fees, will go on sale Friday, September 26, 2025 at 10 a.m.

For more than four decades, Benoit has been recognized as one of the founding fathers of contemporary jazz. Early in his career, he worked with singers Patti Austin, Connie Stevens, Ann-Margret, and Lainie Kazan as musical director and conductor. His recordings on the AVI and GRP labels include Freedom at Midnight (1987), Waiting for Spring (1989), and Shadows (1991), all of which reached the top five on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Charts. Additional highlights include Letter to Evan (1992), Here’s to You, Charlie Brown: Fifty Great Years (2000), and his collaborations with Russ Freeman on The Benoit/Freeman Project (1994) and 2 (2004).

Benoit’s work has spanned both jazz and orchestral projects, including his piano concerto The Centaur and the Sphinx and the symphonic work Kobe, featured on his 2005 album Orchestral Stories. He continues to perform worldwide, celebrated for his lyrical touch and pioneering contributions to the genre.

Tickets are priced at $37.50, $47.50, and $57.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets go on sale September 26, 2025 at 10 a.m. and will be available at any Station Casinos Reward Center, online at stationcasinoslive.com, or through Ticketmaster.