Constance Barron To Be Featured Vocalist For 2019 Outbach Festival

The soprano Constance Barron will take part in the world premiere a new work by composer Laura Clayton, Queen of Heaven, Songs To Goddess Inanna with pianist Dr. Donna Coleman at this week's 2019 OutBach Festival of (Mostly) Women's Music at the San Miguel Mission in Santa Fe, NM on Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 PM. Barron is reuniting with Ms. Clayton after first collaborating at the University of Michigan. More recently, together they premiered her soprano with chamber orchestra works, Cree Songs to the Newborn and Herself The Tide at Carnegie Hall. Coleman will be joined by her colleagues in The Emerson Trio: Endre Balogh on violin and Antony Cook on cello. The evening will also feature a program of solos and duets featuring the music of Clara Wieck and other female composers. For tickets please visit: www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/3626948

Constance Barron was a concert artist on the Great Lakes Performing Artist Associates (PAA) roster for four years. One of her programs, "Lieder in English," with pianist and translator Josef Blatt, was featured on NPR. Select roles during those years are Suzanna in Marriage of Figaro, and soprano soloist at the Bernstein Festival in Amherst, MA. She became the Executive Director of PAA for an additional four years before moving to New York City and resuming her performing career. In addition to Barron's concert work, film and TV credits include most recently, HBO's The Wizard of Lies and Netflix Mercy, "Sex and the City," and "Law and Order." Her off Broadway credits are Smoke on The Mountain and The Gardens of Frau Hess. Regional Theatre performances include The Light In The Piazza at Heritage Theatre, Imaginary Friends at The Old Globe, and Wings at Skylight Opera.

For four years, she was a featured performer at Edward Albee's Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez, Alaska working with Albee, Arthur Miller, Terrance McNally, Lanford Wilson and Paul Zindel. She can also be heard on the soundtracks of feature films such as Mission to Mars, The Hudsucker Proxy, and Michael Collins. Barron is a graduate of the University of Michigan, holding a BM and MM. While a doctoral student she was asked to be the first teacher of the esteemed Musical Theatre program. Barron was a CEW Scholar and was invited to be the Keynote speaker for new scholars in 2016. She and her husband, John Miller, host an annual weekend in New York for aspiring University of Michigan musicians interested in learning about freelance work through the Music School EXCEL program. She is represented by Cornerstone Talent Agency in New York City.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You