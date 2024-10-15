Canadian Brass Returns to Popejoy Hall This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World-renowned ensemble Canadian Brass returns to Popejoy Hall on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm for a festive evening of holiday music.

The brass quintet features founding member Chuck Daellenbach on tuba, Jeff Nelson on the French horn, Achilles Liarmakopoulos on trombone, and newest member Dr. Mikio Sasaki on the trumpet alongside fellow trumpeter Joe Burgstaller. Known for unique outfits consisting of formal black suits and white running shoes, the ensemble's imagination and sense of play continue to captivate audiences.

Making Spirits Bright, the group's new holiday concert features original arrangements, and signature takes on beloved holiday classics such as “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” “Songs of Hanukkah,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

When not performing holiday favorites, the group's regular repertoire features brass standards and an enormous library of original arrangements. These include the works of Renaissance and Baroque masters, Classical works, marches, ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, jazz, big band, Broadway, and Christian music as well as popular songs and standards. From classics to new hits, Canadian Brass continues to create memorable music with their skill and commitment to excellence. This December, they help usher in the holiday season with memorable festive music favorites.

Since 1970, Canadian Brass has been performing for audiences around the world, visiting Australia, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the United States, and beyond. With more than 137 recordings and videos, they have worked with nearly every major recording label and sold over two million albums worldwide. “The world's most famous brass group” returns with four decades of esteemed work. The group champions entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, most of all, fun – but never at the expense of the music.

Tickets to Canadian Brass are on sale for $72, $60, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com . Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

