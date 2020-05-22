BWW Feature: Santa Fe High School Head of Theatre Reed Meschefske Gives Digital Senior Sendoff to Class of 2020

As with virtually all performing arts programs across the nation, Santa Fe High School's theatre department found its programming interrupted by COVID-19. Prior to spring break, rehearsals had just started for the 2020 senior show, a production of These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich, featuring a cast of dedicated Santa Fe High School seniors. The production would have closed a season featuring William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Tina Howe's Museum, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Unfortunately, plans to perform These Shining Lives at the end of the semester were cancelled when Santa Fe Public Schools announced first a three week break from in person classes, and then an end to in person classes for the 2019-2020 school year.

Head of theatre, Reed Meschefske, was unable to pay tribute to the seniors within the theatre program - many of whom have worked since they were freshman in both on stage and technical capacities - and created the following video to acknowledge the accomplishments of the class of 2020.

