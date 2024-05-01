Teatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Aaron Rudolph, Richard Robbins, and Vance Couperus

Teatro Paraguas will present a poetry reading with noted poets Aaron Rudolph, Richard Robbins, and Vance Couperus on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

Richard Robbins was raised in California and Montana, taught in Minnesota for many years, and recently moved back west to Oregon. He studied poetry writing with Richard Hugo and Madeline DeFrees at the University of Montana, where he earned his MFA. He has received awards or residencies from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Society of America, Willapa Bay artist retreat, and the Hawthornden Castle International Retreat for Writers. Lynx House Press recently published his seventh book of poems, The Oratory of All Souls, in February 2023.

Vance Couperus has work included or upcoming in Poetry, The Harvard Advocate, Rhino, and other publications, with a latterly poem being selected for first-place prize in The Santa Fe New Mexican’s 2023 Pasatiempo poetry contest. Vance graduated summa cum laude from UC Denver with a BA in Theater, Film, & Television and was awarded a Master's degree with distinction in Creative Writing from Durham University in the UK. Raised in the rural mountains of northern New Mexico, Vance is usually circumambulating a mountain and generally unavailable for comment.

Aaron Rudolph, a native northern New Mexican, has lived throughout the Southwest, currently calling Denver, Colorado home. He’s taught both high school and college classes in literature, creative writing and the humanities. He’s authored two poetry collections: Sacred Things (Bridge Burner’s Pub., 2002) and The Sombrero Galaxy (Strawberry Hedgehog P., 2017). His poem, “I Have Difficulty Saying World,” won the Pasatiempo Annual Writing Contest in December, 2022. He is the founding editor of Cuento Magazine, an online journal dedicated to micro prose and poetry.