Feature: Performance Santa Fe Announces Contest to Sing a Holiday Song with Broadway Star Jessica Vosk

Vosk returns to the Lensic Performing Arts Center for one night only

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Performance Santa Fe, a leading producer of world renowned theatre, music and dance, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary contest that gives aspiring singers the chance of a lifetime to perform a holiday song alongside Broadway sensation Jessica Vosk.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and mesmerizing stage presence, Jessica Vosk has captivated audiences with her performances in hit Broadway productions such as with her starring turn as Elphaba in Wicked, as well as her concert performances at venues such as Carnegie Hall and London's Cadogan Hall. Now, Performance Santa Fe is providing a unique opportunity for one talented individual to share the stage with this Broadway star at her December 1 concert at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

Contest Details:

  • Submission Period: November 11th, 2023 to November 20th, 2023
  • How to Enter: Participants are invited to submit a video of themselves performing 16-32 bars of their favorite holiday song, showcasing their vocal talent and stage presence. Videos should be e-mailed to teamvosky@gmail.com
  • Eligibility: The contest is open to any person in the state of New Mexico between the ages of 18-25. (Transportation costs will not be covered for people outside the immediate Santa Fe area)
  • Judging Panel: A distinguished panel of judges, including Jessica Vosk herself, will evaluate the entries based on vocal ability, stage presence, and overall performance.

Grand Prize:

The winner will have the incredible opportunity to join Jessica Vosk on stage for a special performance of a to be determined holiday song during her December 1 concert. Don't miss the chance to make your Broadway dreams come true! Visit Performance Santa Fe's social media at www.facebook.com/PerformanceSantaFePSF or Instagram at www.instagram.com/performancesantafe to view videos from Jessica herself explaining the contest.

Performance Santa Fe has been bringing the very best of music, dance, and theater to iconic Santa Fe locations since 1937. The organization upholds excellence in the performing arts and brings joy and enrichment to the community. Alongside its extensive performance season, the organization runs three dynamic, exciting, and inclusive educational programs for students in the community— Arts for Life, the Masterclass Series, and the Field Trip Series. Learn more at www.PerformanceSantaFe.orgPerformance Santa Fe is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.” Other upcoming concert debuts include London’s Cadogan Hall in 2022. Before the infamous shutdown, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet’s Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020’s A Very Coco Christmas.




Zoe Burke

