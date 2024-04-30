THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes to The Shakespeare Gym in May

Performances run Thursday - Sunday, May 23-26 at 6:30 p.m.
The Shakespeare Gym will present The Comedy of Errors at The Crows’ Nest Performance Space at La Tienda (7 Caliente Road, Building 1, Eldorado, Santa Fe, NM). Performances run Thursday - Sunday, May 23-26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, at the door or online.
The Shakespeare Gym presents Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, a farcical tale of two sets of twins who deal with hilarious episodes of mistaken identity as they search for each other. A poignant ending resolves all the silliness.
Amid the comic antics, this play at its heart is an examination of our fear of the “other”- the stranger, the foreigner. The audience learns along with the characters that the foreigner is not always a threat, but could quite literally be family.
Two casts, each a mix of adult actors and graduating (or recently graduated) Upstart Crows will perform on alternate evenings at The Crows’ Nest Performance Space in La Tienda in Eldorado. Directed by Tracey Mitchell. Fight Direction: Rylie Philpot.
