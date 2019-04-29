BWW Feature: Nominations Announced for 2019 New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Enchantment Awards

Nominations have been announced for the 2019 New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Enchantment Awards.

In addition to performances from schools nominated for production prizes, the Best Actor and Best Actress nominees perform for judges live that night. The winners earn a trip to New York to work with Broadway professionals and perform on a Broadway stage with 80 of their peers from across the country in the Jimmy Awards.

The Enchantment Awards will be held Saturday, May 4th at Popejoy Hall, and BroadwayWorld Albuquerque will provide coverage of that night!

For more information about the Enchantment Awards and tickets, visit http://www.nmhsmta.org/

2019 Participating High Schools

Albuquerque Academy - The Phantom of the Opera

Bosque School - The Drowsy Chaperone

Carlsbad High School - The Addams Family

Cibola High School - Mary Poppins

Los Alamos High School - Hello, Dolly!

Mayfield High School - The Little Mermaid

Moriarty High School - Once on This Island

Portales High School - Cinderella

Public Academy for Performing Arts - The Wizard of Oz

Rio Rancho High School - Beauty and the Beast

Sandia Preparatory School - Little Shop of Horrors

Santa Fe Preparatory School - Mamma Mia!

West Mesa High School - Big Fish

High Schools Nominated for Best Production, Best Direction and Best Ensemble:

Albuquerque Academy - The Phantom of the Opera

Bosque School - The Drowsy Chaperone

Public Academy for Performing Arts - The Wizard of Oz

Rio Rancho High School - Beauty and the Beast

Santa Fe Preparatory School - Mamma Mia!

Best Actor Nominees:

Edward Byers - Carlsbad High School

Rowan Dwyer - Santa Fe Preparatory School

Zachary McAlister - Carlsbad High School

Corbin Mejia - West Mesa High School

Colin Miller - Sandia Preparatory School

Stephen Miller - Cibola High School

Jackson Murrieta - Rio Rancho High School

Chris Pulice - Cibola High School

Gabriel Olivares - Cibola High School

Walker Sikkens - Rio Rancho High School

Best Actress Nominees:

Hailey Allman - Rio Rancho High School

Nora Cullinan - Los Alamos High School

Courtney Fairchild - Cibola High School

Tabby Hirsch - Santa Fe Preparatory School

Leah Jones - Albuquerque Academy

Raffie Mark - Santa Fe Preparatory School

Chloe Montoya - Rio Rancho High School

Mary Rivera - Rio Rancho High School

Montana Sandoval - Bosque School

Reagan Van Soest - Carlsbad High School

Best Supporting Actor Nominees:

Gabe Falkner - Santa Fe Preparatory School

Jon Giese - Rio Rancho High School

Elijah Hanks - Los Alamos High School

James Martinek - Sandia Preparatory School

Nathaniel Ray Minton - Moriarty High School

Jaden Musick - Rio Rancho High School

Jon Salazar - Rio Rancho High School

Christopher Tye - Rio Rancho High School

Julian Valero - Portales High School

Urian Vasquez - Santa Fe Prepartory School

Best Supporting Actress Nominees:

Angelica Adams - Sandia Prepartory School

Mia Ayon - Mayfield High School

Jessica Erkkila - Los Alamos High School

Lena Gonzalez - West Mesa High School

Bailey Grady - Portales High School

Eliza Hillenkamp - Santa Fe Preparatory School

Olivia Marquez - Moriarty High School

Shannon Moritomo - Moriarty High School

Pandora Torres - Sandia Preparatory School

Camryn Wharff - Public Academy for Performing Arts



Spotlight Award Finalists:

Jasmine Cobb - Carlsbad High School

Will Hamel - Cibola High School

Abigail Alberson-Jones - Mayfield High School





