BWW Feature: Nominations Announced for 2019 New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Enchantment Awards
In addition to performances from schools nominated for production prizes, the Best Actor and Best Actress nominees perform for judges live that night. The winners earn a trip to New York to work with Broadway professionals and perform on a Broadway stage with 80 of their peers from across the country in the Jimmy Awards.
The Enchantment Awards will be held Saturday, May 4th at Popejoy Hall, and BroadwayWorld Albuquerque will provide coverage of that night!
For more information about the Enchantment Awards and tickets, visit http://www.nmhsmta.org/
2019 Participating High Schools
Albuquerque Academy - The Phantom of the Opera
Bosque School - The Drowsy Chaperone
Carlsbad High School - The Addams Family
Cibola High School - Mary Poppins
Los Alamos High School - Hello, Dolly!
Mayfield High School - The Little Mermaid
Moriarty High School - Once on This Island
Portales High School - Cinderella
Public Academy for Performing Arts - The Wizard of Oz
Rio Rancho High School - Beauty and the Beast
Sandia Preparatory School - Little Shop of Horrors
Santa Fe Preparatory School - Mamma Mia!
West Mesa High School - Big Fish
High Schools Nominated for Best Production, Best Direction and Best Ensemble:
Albuquerque Academy - The Phantom of the Opera
Bosque School - The Drowsy Chaperone
Public Academy for Performing Arts - The Wizard of Oz
Rio Rancho High School - Beauty and the Beast
Santa Fe Preparatory School - Mamma Mia!
Best Actor Nominees:
Edward Byers - Carlsbad High School
Rowan Dwyer - Santa Fe Preparatory School
Zachary McAlister - Carlsbad High School
Corbin Mejia - West Mesa High School
Colin Miller - Sandia Preparatory School
Stephen Miller - Cibola High School
Jackson Murrieta - Rio Rancho High School
Chris Pulice - Cibola High School
Gabriel Olivares - Cibola High School
Walker Sikkens - Rio Rancho High School
Best Actress Nominees:
Hailey Allman - Rio Rancho High School
Nora Cullinan - Los Alamos High School
Courtney Fairchild - Cibola High School
Tabby Hirsch - Santa Fe Preparatory School
Leah Jones - Albuquerque Academy
Raffie Mark - Santa Fe Preparatory School
Chloe Montoya - Rio Rancho High School
Mary Rivera - Rio Rancho High School
Montana Sandoval - Bosque School
Reagan Van Soest - Carlsbad High School
Best Supporting Actor Nominees:
Gabe Falkner - Santa Fe Preparatory School
Jon Giese - Rio Rancho High School
Elijah Hanks - Los Alamos High School
James Martinek - Sandia Preparatory School
Nathaniel Ray Minton - Moriarty High School
Jaden Musick - Rio Rancho High School
Jon Salazar - Rio Rancho High School
Christopher Tye - Rio Rancho High School
Julian Valero - Portales High School
Urian Vasquez - Santa Fe Prepartory School
Best Supporting Actress Nominees:
Angelica Adams - Sandia Prepartory School
Mia Ayon - Mayfield High School
Jessica Erkkila - Los Alamos High School
Lena Gonzalez - West Mesa High School
Bailey Grady - Portales High School
Eliza Hillenkamp - Santa Fe Preparatory School
Olivia Marquez - Moriarty High School
Shannon Moritomo - Moriarty High School
Pandora Torres - Sandia Preparatory School
Camryn Wharff - Public Academy for Performing Arts
Spotlight Award Finalists:
Jasmine Cobb - Carlsbad High School
Will Hamel - Cibola High School
Abigail Alberson-Jones - Mayfield High School