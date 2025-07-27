BUS STOP by William Inge Comes to The Adobe Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adobe Theater will present William Inge’s uproarious comedy Bus Stop September 5 - 28. Fridays and Saturdays 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm. Saturday, September 20, matinee at 2pm only. Thursdays, September 11 and 25 ($10 tix available).

Written in 1955, two years after his Pulitzer prize-winning “Picnic”, Bus Stop was nominated for four Tony Awards in 1956 including Elaine Stritch for Best Actress. You may have seen the movie which starred Marilyn Monroe. With his portraits of small-town life and settings rooted in the American heartland, Inge became known as the "Playwright of the Midwest".

On a snowy, stormy, night in rural Kansas, Missouri, about 25 miles west of Kansas City, a diner can be an oasis, a prison, a place to hide, or a place to discover yourself. The sheriff has closed the road, forcing the driver and passengers to spend the night at the diner. A mismatched group of dreamers and cowboys, waitresses and outcasts find unexpected warmth in one another. Portraying these characters on stage at The Adobe Theater are Jessica Alden, Mario Cabrera, Scott Claunch, Bryan Hertweck, Nicholas Johnson, Catalina Lehner, Castalia Mayerhofer, and Joel D. Miller.

Director Georgia Athearn chose Bus Stop “because she herself has always wanted to be stranded in the middle of a snowstorm or some other weather-related occurrence, with five or six other strangers who must work through their ordinary lives discovering their passions, their hidden lust and the acceptance of their fate. Bus Stop, a classic romantic comedy, is a window into the lives of eight ordinary people trapped one night in a diner in the middle of a Kansas blizzard. They will make you smile or they might make you shed a tear, but they will definitely leave you satisfied.”