Albuquerque Little Theatre Launches 90th Season

Albuquerque Little Theatre (ALT) has come a long way since its inception in 1930. The group that founded the theatre was led by a local reporter and society editor for the New Mexico Tribune, Irene Fisher. The idea to create ALT came about when Ms. Fisher attended a lecture by a professional actress named Kathryn Kennedy O'Connor, who moved to New Mexico for health reasons in 1927. Ms. Fisher led the campaign to raise an operating budget of $1,000 and Ms. O'Connor was hired as the Theatre's Director.

It was in 1936 that ALT moved to its current home at 224 San Pasquale Ave SW, just south of historic Old Town. The original building, designed by famed southwestern architect, John Gaw Meem, was the first structure in Albuquerque to be built by the Works Progress Administration as part of President Franklin Roosevelt's "New Deal."

ALT's fascinating history includes a number of celebrities. One of America's most beloved TV personalities got her start at ALT, performing in their very first show in 1930. Vivian Vance went on to win the very first Best Supporting Actress Emmy Award ever given, for her role as Ethel Mertz on "I Love Lucy". That coveted award is now proudly displayed in our lobby, a cherished gift to Albuquerque Little Theatre from Vance's family after her passing. Many other celebrities have performed on our stage over the years, including Don Knotts, Bill Daily, Ann B. Davis, Nancy Kulp, and Maureen O'Sullivan just to name a few.

Now, 90 years later, ALT is poised for success under the care of the current Executive and Artistic Director, Henry Avery. Theatre has been a part of most of Mr. Avery's life. Before ALT, Avery spent 16 years as executive and artistic director of the Baton Rouge Little Theatre, overseeing almost every show performed there during that time. Before Baton Rouge, Avery spent the 1960's and 70's working in New York City on and off Broadway as an actor, director, and manager of Broadway theatres and productions.

ALT continues the tradition of true community theatre by providing the residents of the greater Albuquerque area with great entertainment and the opportunity to become involved in the production of live theatre. A tax- exempt, 501c(3) organization, ALT involves more than 500 volunteers in activities ranging from box office, backstage, on stage, front of house, to Board and standing committee membership.

Mr. Avery has also spearheaded a capital campaign improvement project to renovate the 80-year-old bathrooms of the theatre. The campaign was a success, and ALT's plans to hold a bathroom grand opening coinciding with the opening of the production Mamma Mia! in October.

Join them as they celebrate all the history and hard work that has brought this Duke City staple to its 90th Season, starting with Amadeus, opening August 23rd.

For more information contact ALT at 505-242-4750 or go to AlbuquerqueLittleTheatre.org





