AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS to Return to Popejoy Hall

Satirical genius meets the humor of hapless situations in An Evening with David Sedaris, coming to Popejoy Hall on November 15, 2024, at 7:30pm. With thirty years of writing published in over 32 languages, Sedaris chronicles life – his and ours – with his iconic dry wit and idiosyncratic point of view. The author visits to read snippets from works throughout his career, sneak peeks into future projects, as well as daily diary musings.

Sedaris’ career began when major magazines such as The New Yorker began publishing his essays. His first collection of short stories and essays was published in 1994. His recognitions include the Thurber Prize for American Humor, Humorist of the Year (Time Magazine), and a Grammy Award nomination for the Best-Spoken Word Album for his audiobook Calypso.

Sedaris’ most recent book, a graphic novel for children titled Pretty Ugly, combines childish humor (reminiscent of Maurice Sendak, Garbage Pail Kids, or Roald Dahl) with reflections on beauty. A collaboration between himself and Ian Falconer (the award-winning author of the Olivia series), the story follows Anna Van Ogre, a monster who gets transformed into a rosy-cheeked child, trying to find a way to undo the switch. The story explores beauty standards, the development of one’s self-esteem, and personal uniqueness.

By contrast, Sedaris published his latest collection of stories for adults, Happy-Go-Lucky, in 2022. The book discusses his experiences before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, his relationships with his family, and with his recently deceased father. The New York Times aptly stated, “The lasting impression of Happy-Go-Lucky is similar to that of Sedaris’ other books: It’s a neat trick that one writer’s preoccupation with the odd and the inappropriate can have such widespread appeal.” The book debuted at the top of The New York Times bestseller list, and his self-narrated audiobook won the 2023 Audie Award.

Tickets for An Evening with David Sedaris are on sale for $75, $65, $50, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569.

For more information on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

