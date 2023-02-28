Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WICKED Australia Launches New 'Fanfare' Page

WICKED flies into Australia's Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August.

Feb. 28, 2023  

WICKED Australia Launches New 'Fanfare' Page

WICKED Australia has launched a new fan "Fanfare" page on the website containing WICKED zoom backgrounds, watch faces, gifs and a WICKED IOS sticker pack to swankify your conversations with emojis for every occasion! There will also be special fan competitions on the Fanfare page. Check out the Fanfare page at wickedthemusical.com.au/fanfare

WICKED flies into Australia's Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August, and due to huge demand, new performances will be on sale next week. Almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is "A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think" (USA Today).

The musical has played in 16 countries around the world including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, The Philippines, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, and has been translated into six languages. By the time of its first performance in Sydney, WICKED will have become the 4th longest running show in Broadway history (surpassing CATS).

The novel Wicked by Gregory Maguire, published in 1995, has sold 5.5 million copies, with 5 million of those sold since 2003 when the musical opened. Buoyed by the musical's success, the novel has appeared on bestseller lists for close to two decades since its initial publication.

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends...until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

WICKED is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Experience the unforgettable, award-winning musical WICKED in Sydney this year.




Patch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent Town Photo
Patch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent Town
Patch Theatre has relocated its operations to a fantastic new Kent Town location at 63 King William Street. The multi-use space features a workshop, rehearsal space, and set storage, along with administration offices.
Review: THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN: THE MUSICAL – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2023 at Wonderlan Photo
Review: THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN: THE MUSICAL – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2023 at Wonderland Spiegeltent At Wonderland Festival Hub, Hindmarsh Square
The opening night had a full house, and closed to a standing ovation.
Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May Photo
Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May
One of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.
Andrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP Photo
Andrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP
This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.

More Hot Stories For You


Patch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent TownPatch Theatre Moves Operations To Kent Town
February 27, 2023

Patch Theatre has relocated its operations to a fantastic new Kent Town location at 63 King William Street. The multi-use space features a workshop, rehearsal space, and set storage, along with administration offices.
Shane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and MayShane Todd Will Embark On Australian Tour in April and May
February 23, 2023

One of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.
Andrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAPAndrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP
February 23, 2023

This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.
JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide FringeJON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe
February 22, 2023

Look at the steam bursting out from the kettle. It's no ordinary steam, it's an oh so magic steam. Sketch comedy with acclaimed idiots Jon & Ollie: stupidity, clowning, and character comedy. It'll be weird, it'll be hysterical, it'll change your life forever. 
Gospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALLGospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL
February 21, 2023

Australia's leading vocal powerhouse GOSPO Collective is back for the Adelaide Fringe bringing the glam, strength and spirit of the legendary Whitney Houston to life in the world premiere of Whitney – The Greatest Love of All.
share