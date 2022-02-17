WAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March

Following the COVID outbreak, before Jobkeeper was even an idea, comedian and journalist Matt Harvey (Chaser Report, The Shot, The Shovel) found himself about to be stood down, and the only support his decade long job offered was an email on how to sign up to Centrelink. Stumble forward two majestic years and the time has now come to join Matt for an hour-long anti-work comedic slice about the things we do for cash, the realities of being at the bottom of the capitalist pyramid, and the jobs he no longer needs to worry about being fired from.



Running from March 02nd - 06th at The Warehouse Theatre in Unley, Wage Against the Machine is a feisty exploration of one man's journey through the joys of Robodebt, wage theft and saving the lives of eighteen people - all in a day's work when you earn minimum wage.



"This show has been years in the making, really. I've been compiling experiences and wrongdoings from workplaces all my life.", explains writer/comedian Matt Harvey.



"Wage Against the Machine is about sharing these experiences with Melbourne audiences and laughing our way through the challenges these jobs have presented. The show is full of fantastical moments, like my $20,000 Robodebt adventure and the treatment at the hands of Centrelink while attempting to solve that problem. Having my boss at Club X tell me during orientation that the place might get raided, and also breaking a 100+ year old rollercoaster. These kinds of jobs are things everyone can relate to, but the show is also a comment on that type of work life, how it impacts us, and how we need to evolve."



Bringing the current Anti-Work Movement to the fore, Wage Against the Machine also tackles issues like poverty level jobs, class struggles, and corporate versus human rights. A darkly comic and pertinent comment on the day-to-day struggles of the working class, it's a fast-paced hour of stand-up and storytelling, set in the surprisingly angry world of customer service.



From working in theme parks to being an actor and helping people find the perfect accessory in an adult shop, this Adelaide Fringe Festival Matt Harvey invites you to punch your time card and join him for Wage Against the Machine; where the daily grind is minimum wage, maximum grief... and the customer is always wrong.



March 02 - 06 2022, 8pm

Tickets: $20+BF Full, $17+BF Concession

Bookings: 0412 530 198 or online at www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/wage-against-the-machine

Venus: The Warehouse Theatre - 8 Unley Rd, Unley

www.mattharveystuff.com