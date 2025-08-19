The Australian String Quartet's BIG GIG Celebrates 40 Years With Free Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Australian String Quartet (ASQ), the country’s pre-eminent string quartet ensemble, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with ASQ’s BIG GIG, a day of free concerts, exhibitions, and immersive experiences at the iconic Adelaide Town Hall on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Presented in partnership with the City of Adelaide and CreateSA, the milestone event will invite audiences of all ages to step inside the world of the ASQ.

Each family-friendly session will feature a performance by the Quartet, a showcase of emerging string quartets, and a celebration of ASQ’s four decades of artistry. Audiences will also be able to experience Square Circles VR, an immersive artwork collaboration by Jumpgate, Go Patterson Films, and the ASQ, directed by William Barton and Stephen King. In addition to concerts in the Town Hall auditorium, community activations will transform the building with activities, exhibitions, and interactive sessions presented alongside the University of Adelaide’s Elder Conservatorium of Music.

ASQ Chief Executive Angelina Zucco said the event will be a signature moment for the organization’s ruby anniversary. “Honouring our deep South Australian heritage, BIG GIG is our chance to celebrate the ASQ’s rich legacy while showcasing the outstanding breadth of what we do as a national performing arts organisation,” she said.

Founded in Adelaide in 1985, the ASQ has been Quartet-in-Residence at the Elder Conservatorium since 1991. “Our community and supporters have been at the heart of the ASQ since its formation,” Zucco continued. “What truly drives us is the magical exchange that happens in live performance—moments where music creates genuine connections. BIG GIG is our chance to celebrate with longtime supporters while introducing new people to the music we love.”

The 40th anniversary has drawn wide support from civic leaders. South Australia’s Minister for Arts, Hon. Andrea Michaels MP, said, “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support this event celebrating 40 years of the Australian String Quartet. I encourage people to come along and enjoy these free concerts at the beautiful Adelaide Town Hall and experience the magic of classical music.”

Lord Mayor Dr. Jane Lomax-Smith added, “For forty years, the ASQ has been enchanting audiences with music that stirs the soul. This milestone BIG GIG is a chance for everyone to step inside our beautiful Town Hall, explore its history, and share in the joy of live performance. It’s a celebration of music, community, and the creative spirit that makes Adelaide a UNESCO City of Music.”

ASQ’s BIG GIG will feature three free auditorium concerts at 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., with bookings essential due to limited capacity. Audiences can also enjoy activations throughout the Town Hall—including youth performances, exhibitions, interactive instrument sessions, and the ASQ’s 40th Anniversary showcase—from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available, with picnic boxes offered for pre-purchase.

The BIG GIG is part of the Quartet’s 2025 program, which will conclude with its Convergence national tour in October. “BIG GIG presents a major moment to welcome audiences, old and new, into the world of the ASQ,” said violinist Dale Barltrop. “It’s about honouring the Quartet’s legacy as a living, breathing work of art while setting the scene for an artistically rich and exciting future.”

Bookings for the free concerts will open Wednesday, August 20, at asq.com.au.