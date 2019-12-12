TIFT Presents THE CANADA CAPSULE In Adelaide

This winter Barrie based Talk Is Free Theatre (TIFT) is turning upside down, producing three site-specific and immersive productions at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the second largest Fringe Festival in the world. The ambitious effort comes on the heels of the company's success in producing the epic scaled, multi-continent, immersive theatrical experience, The Curious Voyage, and further demonstrates TIFT's mission to be a leader in the Canadian landscape of immersive theatre and a conduit for artistically driven cultural exchange.

The Canada Capsule by TIFT at the Adelaide Fringe includes - For Both Resting and Breeding, Every Brilliant Thing, originally produced in association with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centrel, and Tales of an Urban Indian. What the three productions have in common is that they immerse the audience in the narrative, with Every Brilliant Thing and For Both Resting and Breeding staged in the living room of a residential house, and Tales of an Urban Indian on a moving city bus.

For their appearances in Adelaide, TIFT has partnered with Hartstone-Kitney Productions. This year the prolific company will present 20 productions from 7 countries across 5 venues, making them a producing leader at the Festival. With a mission to "create great theatre and push the boundaries of experience" Hartstone-Kitney Productions is a natural fit for TIFT.

The Adelaide Fringe Festival runs February 14 - March 13 2020.

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/about-us

Upon return to Canada, Tales of an Urban Indian and For Both Resting and Breeding will also be produced as part of The WOW Collection by TIFT from March 18 - May 17 2020. The WOW Collection is the first festival of its kind, anywhere in the world, dedicated exclusively to Immersive Art. The programming will also include two new immersive dance pieces, an intercultural project, a sensory installation, a multi-disciplinary initiative and theatre work. Performances will be held in Barrie and in Toronto, Ontario, and some will even transport participants between the two cities as part of the narrative.





For Both Resting and Breeding For Both Resting and Breeding is a new play by first-time Ottawa-based writer, Adam Meisner. It is set in the year 2150 when humans have become gender-neutral and use the pronoun 'Ish' to identify themselves.The play centers around two historians, ISH40 and ISH62, who want to transform an old residence, built in 1999, into a living museum commemorating Millennials for the upcoming sesquicentennial. As the museum is being created, members of the group become too enamoured with their gendered counterparts and eventually start to re-enact the dangerous behaviours of their ancestors.